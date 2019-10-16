Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ricardo "Ricky" Vavalis. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Tlingit Haida Community Council Building 3235 Hospital Drive View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ricardo "Ricky" Vavalis passed away a week after his 53rd birthday on September 29, 2019, in Anchorage after a short battle with cancer. He was born in Juneau in St. Ann's Hospital on September 19, 1966. He was raised in Juneau and Seattle but chose to live his adult life in Juneau. His Tlingit name was Aanteeyeili from the Raven/Sockeye Lukaax.ádi Clan and the Raven House in Haines. He was also proud of his Greek and Athabaskan heritage. He was the great-grandson of Chief Jim Boss of Lake Laberge, Yukon, Canada.



Ricky attended local Juneau schools, received a GED at the Southeast Alaska Resource Center in 1983 and then attended Haskell University in Lawrence, Kansas. In 2005 he received his automotive mechanic certificate from University of Alaska Southeast. His chosen career was auto and boat mechanic which he enjoyed for over 30 years.

Like most Southeast Alaskans, he was avid Seahawks fan and loved to gather his subsistence in Angoon and Tenakee Springs.

He is proceeded in death by his mother, Bernice "Candy" Cranston-Vavalis, sister Cherry Lynn Abarham, grandparents Alice and John Vavalis, aunts Lee Hoffmann, Shirley Ramsdell, Dorothy "Lulu" Enbusk, Christine Vavalis and his uncle John Vavalis Jr. He is survived by his son Kyle Vavalis and daughter Alicia Vavalis and grandchildren Joslyn Hellman, Bentley Gabriel and Noah Vavalis. He is also survived by his loving partner of 27 years, Sara Gregory, and her sons Jonathan and Raymond; his sisters Sauhna Kay Cranston, Destiny Anna Conklin and their children; brother-in-law Andy Abarham and niece Willow Abarham; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and his dog Tináa aka "Little Ricky."

