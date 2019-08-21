Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard E. Lundy Sr. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 6:30 PM Tlingit & Haida Community Building 3235 Hospital Dr. Juneau , AK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Richard E. Lundy Sr., 81, walked into the forest August 6, 2019 in Anchorage, AK surrounded by family. He was born in Sitka, Alaska on May 28, 1938. His Tlingit name was Khaawun.eet. He was of the Kisks.adi clan of Sitka, AK. Born to Agnes (Lundy) Hope and Arthur Lundy. He married Lillian Castillo on September 11, 1977. He resided in Sitka, Juneau and Anchorage, Alaska.

In his early years, Richard worked as a commercial fisherman on his grandfather's boat. He went on to work in construction for a short time. Then he worked at the BIA as a Grant Specialist and an Assistant/Acting Personnel Officer, finally he worked Building Maintenance before retiring.

In the late 60's early 70's Richard was a member of the ANB, he started the BINGO and the Christmas party that is still a tradition to this day.

Richard loved his native heritage; harvesting, cooking, designing, carving, painting, sewing regalia, songs, stories and dance. He always looked forward to Celebration. He enjoyed fishing, camping, road trips and loved his cars.

Richard had a generous-caring heart. He was an excellent listener and when asked, gave great advice. He always tried to uplift one's spirits during hardships. He was a ham who had a great sense of humor. He will be truly missed.



He is proceeded in death by his brothers and sisters; Alfred Willard, Margaret (McVey) Hope, Andrew John Hope, Vivian Hope, Ellen Hope (Hays), Percy Hope, Herbert Hope Sr., Josephine Hope, Thomas Hope, Fredrick Howard Hope and Raymond Hope.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Lillian Lundy, children Michael, Karlene Lundy, Richard Jr., Semona, Angelina, Tillie, and Agnes Lundy, 19 grandchildren, 18 great- grandchildren, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.



A celebration of Life will be at the Tlingit & Haida Community Building at 3235 Hospital Dr. Juneau AK on August 25th, 2019 starting at 6:30pm followed by a potluck. In lieu of donations, please bring your favorite dish if you can. Gunalcheesh.

