I am so sorry for your loss. Rick or Ricky and I were friends. We constantly teased each other. His mom worked for my dad ( Cady Drug) I loved his mom. Mary was my sisters best friend. My sister ,Shelley , always called him Ricky. I had such fun calling him that in high school. I tried to get together with him earlier this year and then COVID hit. I am so sorry I miss that opportunity. My loss. My love and prayers go out to the entire family. Blessings to you all. Sarah Cady Baker

Sarah Baker

Classmate