Service Information Celebration of Life 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM Smith Hall, Chapel by the Lake Auke Bay , AK

Robert "Swede" A. Haffner & Judy E. Haffner



Robert & Judy Haffner were married August 1958 in Juneau where they raised their four children. They died within one year and one day of each other.



Judy passed on September 24, 2018 in Anchorage following surgery and a short illness. Robert passed peacefully at his home in Auke Bay on September 25, 2019 after a lengthy illness.



Judy was born in October 1940 in Juneau. Her homemaking skills, love of her family and friends and especially her baking was legendary and her recipes were featured in several publications. She worked at the Sears Catalog store and also as treasurer of the Sourdough Gem Society non-profit organization for many years. She enjoyed participating in bake sales and volunteering for Juneau based charities.



Robert was born in January 1932 in Shelton, WA. He served in the



Robert & Judy were preceded in death by their son, Ronald J. Haffner. They are survived by their son Jack (Roberta) Haffner of Texas, daughters Laurie (James) Helfinstine and Heidi Raven Haffner of Juneau. Granddaughters LaTina (Kevin) Macan, Brynn Sellers and Shadoe (Forrest) Burke of Juneau, Kaya (Chris) Day of South Carolina and Great Granddaughter Calista Sellers of Anchorage.



A celebration of life potluck will be held for Swede and Judy on Oct 22nd from 5:30-8:30 PM



