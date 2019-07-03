Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Becker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert F. "Bob" Becker, 90, a longtime resident of Haines, Alaska, died Saturday morning, May 4, 2019 at his daughter's home in Gales Creek, Oregon.



Private Cremation Rites were held at the Hoyt Crematory in Forest Grove.



ROBERT FRANCIS BECKER was born June 26, 1928 in Spokane, Washington, the son of the late Claude Eldon Becker and Gladys (Cary) Becker. He was raised and received his education in the communities of Yakima, Washington and Vashon Island, Washington. At the age of fifteen years old he sailed to Alaska to fish summers on the San Juan with his parents. He continued school in Washington and made the final move to Southeast Alaska at 18. Petersburg, then Juneau.



He was united in marriage to Aud "Helena" Anderson on August 19, 1952 in Juneau, Alaska. Following their marriage they made their home in the Juneau – Douglas community, until 1974, when they moved to the Haines community, where he had resided since.



Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Helena, on August 8, 2002, one week from celebrating 50 years of marriage together.



During his years in Juneau he served with the Territorial Guard and worked for ACS. He brought cable and color TV to Juneau, then with his friend Bill Armour extended to Haines, Skagway and Hoonah. After the sale of the company (and the last of his kids graduated school) he moved to Haines and returned to his passion as a commercial fisherman for salmon, halibut, shrimp, crab and albacore. He was a fisherman and hunter at heart and was so fortunate to live his dream.



Bob was a member of the Assembly of God Church in Haines, Alaska and the coffee club that met most mornings.



He was also preceded in death in by his parents, Claude and Gladys Becker and his daughter, Kerry Madsen.



Survivors include his five children and their spouses, James "Jim" and Mary Becker, of Douglas, Alaska; Nels and Helena Becker, of Douglas, Alaska; Julie and Gary Morrison, of Gales Creek, Oregon; Gayle Becker, of Hilo, Hawaii and Bonnie and Karl Johnson, of Haines, Alaska.



Also surviving are his seventeen grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.



A potluck Celebration of Life will be held at the Letnikof Cove pavilion Friday, June 14th 1:00pm in Haines. Please come and share your stories with us.



