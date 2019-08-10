Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Bob" Cartmill. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert L. "Bob" Cartmill, a long time resident of Auke Bay, passed away at his home on November 1, 2013. He was 74.



Bob was born in Tucson, Arizona on October 5, 1939, to Charles and Lucile Cartmill and was the second of three children. The family came to Juneau in 1953 when Bob's father was transferred from Silver City, New Mexico by the U.S. Forest Service.



Bob's life-long work ethic was evident at a young age. In his youth, Bob's family joined in worship at Northern Light Church, later transferring membership to Chapel by the Lake. While at Northern Light Church, he was employed as a custodian. He also worked at the B.M. Behrends Department Store (Men's Department), and at Juneau Dairies. He was also a paper carrier for the Juneau Empire. During that early time, the Juneau Empire offered a new subscription contest to all the carriers, the reward would be a new bike. Bob won the contest and the bike, which he would use to ride from town to Juneau Dairies, and then to Auke Bay with ice cream to share with Peggy after work was done.



Bob attended Juneau High School until 1957, when his family was transferred back to Arizona. He graduated from North Phoenix High School, class of 1958. He then attended and graduated from Phoenix College, and Arizona State University, graduating in 1963 with an Associate Arts Degree in Electronic Technology and a Minor in Geology. As with his employment in Juneau, Bob's work ethic was quite evident in Arizona. He was a crop duster and caught snakes for extra money. After college, Bob worked in Phoenix for the General Electric Company on Black Canyon Road.



Bob moved back to Juneau with the love of his life, his 'Dear,' and two (soon to be three) children in 1964. He was initially employed with State Highways and later worked for the U.S. Geological Survey. A loyal employee, he then began his 30-year employment with RCA, ACS and then Alascom at Lena Point. He also drove school bus for his father-in-law, Henry E. Lindegaard, collected Jack Pine cones for seed, and later drove tour bus for MGT. Bob joined the team at Don Abel's on January 29, 1996; he loved the store, being able to fix things and offer expertise to problem solve with the customers and employees, all of whom he called 'friend.'



Bob was active in DeMolay in Arizona at an early age. Continuing his Masonic studies in Juneau, he was raised a Master Mason with Mt. Juneau Lodge on March 28, 1985. He served that Lodge as Master in 1993. He was also an active member of the Grand Lodge of Alaska and served in many offices and committees, with the most recent committee memberships being Youth and Credentials. He also served on the board of directors of the Alaska Masonic Library and Museum Foundation. Bob was also an active member of the Scottish Rite and was invested there as a Knight Commander of the Court of Honor. He served the Rite's Juneau Valley as the Master of Kadosh in 2007 and 2013, Wise Master in 2010 and 2011 and Commander of Kadosh in 2012. He also enjoyed his membership in the Juneau-Douglas Shrine Club, the Yukon Shrine Club, and Al Aska Shriners. Bob served three times as Worthy Patron of Juneau Chapter No. 7, Order of the Eastern Star. A "Rainbow Dad" for the International Order of Rainbow for Girls, he served several terms on the adult Rainbow Advisory Board, attended Grand Assemblies both in Alaska and outside the state, and was a holder of the Grand Cross of Color. He passed as a 32nd Degree Mason. His moral compass was true and he was a patient, kind and tolerant man.



Near and dear to his heart, Bob was an Auke Bay Volunteer Fire Department volunteer for over 28 years. He was most proud that three generations and four members of his family volunteered at Auke Bay. He was a life member of the Gastineau Chapter Alaska State Fighters. Bob enjoyed attending the fire conferences in Alaska and locally attended the Fallen Firefighter Memorials.



Bob maintained membership with the Southeast Alaska Club of the Alaska-Yukon Pioneers. He was also a member of the Pioneers of Alaska Men's Igloo No. 6 and was serving on the scholarship committee at the time of his passing. He was a Past President of Men's Igloo No. 5 and served as trustee for many years, holding that seat at the time of his passing. Bob and Peggy were honored as King and Queen Regents in 2005. Along with his active involvement in the organization, Bob and his family could be counted on to shop for, set up, and grill food at annual barbeques and picnics. He was always ready to help with Igloo events. The Pioneers Igloo 6 valued his wisdom and guidance in regard to the operation of the Igloo. The Men's Igloo 6 noted Bob's passing as a loss of a pillar of the organization.



An avid outdoorsman, Bob took his family hunting and fishing, and taught them how to safely enjoy the Alaskan wilderness. Many deer, rabbit, moose and fish were at the ready in the family freezer. He treasured his time aboard his boats, the last was "The Live Wire," a nod to his career in electronics and wiring. Bob was also a member of Alaska Ducks Unlimited and the Alaska Outdoor Council. He was a retired member of the State of Alaska Department of Fish and Game Advisory Board and a state-certified hunter-safety instructor, in addition to being NRA certified. Bob's children and Juneau-based granddaughters fondly remember attending the children's hunter-safety courses he instructed. In addition, Bob was one of the first to organize the Family Day at the Lake event and the National Hunting and Fishing Day at the Nugget Mall. These events were the basis of many fond family memories, both for Bob's family and for many other Juneau families. Bob was also a 'rock hound' with a keen interest in mineral composition. He knew which Arizona mine a piece of turquoise came from, and enjoyed the varying compositions of the Juneau area. His collection was carefully displayed and extensive. He also enjoyed reloading ammo shells and molding special fishing leads for his friends. When his children were young, he built stilts, put together potato light bulbs, and made the best kites. He used an oscilloscope, worked on equipment that still operated with tubes, and never forgot how to use a slide rule.



Bob was deeply involved with important Juneau traditions, including volunteering for the Golden North Salmon Derby. In 2011 Bob and Peggy were honored by the Territorial Sportsmen for volunteering for 50 years with the Golden North Salmon Derby. Through the years his entire family, later including his son-in-law, were by his side for weeks leading up to every Derby. His family will continue this tradition in his place. Bob was also longtime member of the 4th of July Fireworks crew and thoroughly enjoyed being a part of the barge crew for Juneau's midnight show.



For more than 33 years, Bob, his wife Peggy, and his children Jim and Mary operated Auke Bay Cans recycling program. The recycling program involved each of the Juneau School District schools, teaching Juneau's youth the importance of recycling. The funds raised were donated to the Rainbow Girls as well as to Juneau schools. When Mary, then Jim, left Juneau, son-in-law Mike, daughter Cindy, and their children pitched in as recycling projects continued to grow and became overwhelming. Although Bob and his family were always extremely grateful to the Juneau community for the opportunity to serve and bring recycling to Juneau, the business will now be at rest.



Bob was rarely idle. He enjoyed the travel he participated in with his various organizations, personal travel throughout the U.S. and to Denmark, and was looking forward to his third trip to Hawaii. At home, Bob enjoyed relaxing in his new Lazy Boy recliner, listening to country music, and watching the Mariners play baseball with a Tom Clancy book on his side table. He liked salmon, halibut, and red snapper, oatmeal raisin cookies, and delicious cherry pie baked especially for Dad by his daughter Cindy. Strawberry ice cream and the end cut from a well-seasoned roast were other favorite indulgences. Visits, helping with projects, and phone calls from his children and grandchildren always brightened his day.



Bob was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Lucile Cartmill, his Uncle Bud Sanders, sister Mary Kay Cartmill Ali (September 2013), and daughter-in-law Kathryn Cartmill (May 2013).



He is survived by his wife Peggy; daughter Cindy (Mike) Dau; son Jim and daughter Mary. Grandchildren Brenda (Derek Koch) Dau; Wendy (Jason Doxey) Dau; and Sam and Rhyle Cartmill. Brother Jim (Andrea) Cartmill; Norma (Jim) Graham; Aunt Sue Sanders and cousins Sandy, Fran and Laura. Brother in-law Eric (Karyl) Lindegaard and nephew Nick Lindegaard and family member Marian (Gene, Nov 2008) Dau.



Celebration of Life will be held at The Chapel by the Lake,

Sunday November 17th (2013) at 3pm, followed by a reception at

Douglas Island Pink and Chum at 4pm.



For those who wish to donate in his memory:

Mt Juneau Gastineau Lodge No. 21

Scholarship Fund

P.O. Box 32558

Juneau, AK 99803



Pioneers of Alaska

Scholarship Fund

P.O. Box 021005

Juneau, AK 99802



Douglas Island Pink and Chum

Board of Directors-Scholarship Fund

2697 Channel Drive

Juneau, AK 99801

Robert L. "Bob" Cartmill, a long time resident of Auke Bay, passed away at his home on November 1, 2013. He was 74.Bob was born in Tucson, Arizona on October 5, 1939, to Charles and Lucile Cartmill and was the second of three children. The family came to Juneau in 1953 when Bob's father was transferred from Silver City, New Mexico by the U.S. Forest Service.Bob's life-long work ethic was evident at a young age. In his youth, Bob's family joined in worship at Northern Light Church, later transferring membership to Chapel by the Lake. While at Northern Light Church, he was employed as a custodian. He also worked at the B.M. Behrends Department Store (Men's Department), and at Juneau Dairies. He was also a paper carrier for the Juneau Empire. During that early time, the Juneau Empire offered a new subscription contest to all the carriers, the reward would be a new bike. Bob won the contest and the bike, which he would use to ride from town to Juneau Dairies, and then to Auke Bay with ice cream to share with Peggy after work was done.Bob attended Juneau High School until 1957, when his family was transferred back to Arizona. He graduated from North Phoenix High School, class of 1958. He then attended and graduated from Phoenix College, and Arizona State University, graduating in 1963 with an Associate Arts Degree in Electronic Technology and a Minor in Geology. As with his employment in Juneau, Bob's work ethic was quite evident in Arizona. He was a crop duster and caught snakes for extra money. After college, Bob worked in Phoenix for the General Electric Company on Black Canyon Road.Bob moved back to Juneau with the love of his life, his 'Dear,' and two (soon to be three) children in 1964. He was initially employed with State Highways and later worked for the U.S. Geological Survey. A loyal employee, he then began his 30-year employment with RCA, ACS and then Alascom at Lena Point. He also drove school bus for his father-in-law, Henry E. Lindegaard, collected Jack Pine cones for seed, and later drove tour bus for MGT. Bob joined the team at Don Abel's on January 29, 1996; he loved the store, being able to fix things and offer expertise to problem solve with the customers and employees, all of whom he called 'friend.'Bob was active in DeMolay in Arizona at an early age. Continuing his Masonic studies in Juneau, he was raised a Master Mason with Mt. Juneau Lodge on March 28, 1985. He served that Lodge as Master in 1993. He was also an active member of the Grand Lodge of Alaska and served in many offices and committees, with the most recent committee memberships being Youth and Credentials. He also served on the board of directors of the Alaska Masonic Library and Museum Foundation. Bob was also an active member of the Scottish Rite and was invested there as a Knight Commander of the Court of Honor. He served the Rite's Juneau Valley as the Master of Kadosh in 2007 and 2013, Wise Master in 2010 and 2011 and Commander of Kadosh in 2012. He also enjoyed his membership in the Juneau-Douglas Shrine Club, the Yukon Shrine Club, and Al Aska Shriners. Bob served three times as Worthy Patron of Juneau Chapter No. 7, Order of the Eastern Star. A "Rainbow Dad" for the International Order of Rainbow for Girls, he served several terms on the adult Rainbow Advisory Board, attended Grand Assemblies both in Alaska and outside the state, and was a holder of the Grand Cross of Color. He passed as a 32nd Degree Mason. His moral compass was true and he was a patient, kind and tolerant man.Near and dear to his heart, Bob was an Auke Bay Volunteer Fire Department volunteer for over 28 years. He was most proud that three generations and four members of his family volunteered at Auke Bay. He was a life member of the Gastineau Chapter Alaska State Fighters. Bob enjoyed attending the fire conferences in Alaska and locally attended the Fallen Firefighter Memorials.Bob maintained membership with the Southeast Alaska Club of the Alaska-Yukon Pioneers. He was also a member of the Pioneers of Alaska Men's Igloo No. 6 and was serving on the scholarship committee at the time of his passing. He was a Past President of Men's Igloo No. 5 and served as trustee for many years, holding that seat at the time of his passing. Bob and Peggy were honored as King and Queen Regents in 2005. Along with his active involvement in the organization, Bob and his family could be counted on to shop for, set up, and grill food at annual barbeques and picnics. He was always ready to help with Igloo events. The Pioneers Igloo 6 valued his wisdom and guidance in regard to the operation of the Igloo. The Men's Igloo 6 noted Bob's passing as a loss of a pillar of the organization.An avid outdoorsman, Bob took his family hunting and fishing, and taught them how to safely enjoy the Alaskan wilderness. Many deer, rabbit, moose and fish were at the ready in the family freezer. He treasured his time aboard his boats, the last was "The Live Wire," a nod to his career in electronics and wiring. Bob was also a member of Alaska Ducks Unlimited and the Alaska Outdoor Council. He was a retired member of the State of Alaska Department of Fish and Game Advisory Board and a state-certified hunter-safety instructor, in addition to being NRA certified. Bob's children and Juneau-based granddaughters fondly remember attending the children's hunter-safety courses he instructed. In addition, Bob was one of the first to organize the Family Day at the Lake event and the National Hunting and Fishing Day at the Nugget Mall. These events were the basis of many fond family memories, both for Bob's family and for many other Juneau families. Bob was also a 'rock hound' with a keen interest in mineral composition. He knew which Arizona mine a piece of turquoise came from, and enjoyed the varying compositions of the Juneau area. His collection was carefully displayed and extensive. He also enjoyed reloading ammo shells and molding special fishing leads for his friends. When his children were young, he built stilts, put together potato light bulbs, and made the best kites. He used an oscilloscope, worked on equipment that still operated with tubes, and never forgot how to use a slide rule.Bob was deeply involved with important Juneau traditions, including volunteering for the Golden North Salmon Derby. In 2011 Bob and Peggy were honored by the Territorial Sportsmen for volunteering for 50 years with the Golden North Salmon Derby. Through the years his entire family, later including his son-in-law, were by his side for weeks leading up to every Derby. His family will continue this tradition in his place. Bob was also longtime member of the 4th of July Fireworks crew and thoroughly enjoyed being a part of the barge crew for Juneau's midnight show.For more than 33 years, Bob, his wife Peggy, and his children Jim and Mary operated Auke Bay Cans recycling program. The recycling program involved each of the Juneau School District schools, teaching Juneau's youth the importance of recycling. The funds raised were donated to the Rainbow Girls as well as to Juneau schools. When Mary, then Jim, left Juneau, son-in-law Mike, daughter Cindy, and their children pitched in as recycling projects continued to grow and became overwhelming. Although Bob and his family were always extremely grateful to the Juneau community for the opportunity to serve and bring recycling to Juneau, the business will now be at rest.Bob was rarely idle. He enjoyed the travel he participated in with his various organizations, personal travel throughout the U.S. and to Denmark, and was looking forward to his third trip to Hawaii. At home, Bob enjoyed relaxing in his new Lazy Boy recliner, listening to country music, and watching the Mariners play baseball with a Tom Clancy book on his side table. He liked salmon, halibut, and red snapper, oatmeal raisin cookies, and delicious cherry pie baked especially for Dad by his daughter Cindy. Strawberry ice cream and the end cut from a well-seasoned roast were other favorite indulgences. Visits, helping with projects, and phone calls from his children and grandchildren always brightened his day.Bob was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Lucile Cartmill, his Uncle Bud Sanders, sister Mary Kay Cartmill Ali (September 2013), and daughter-in-law Kathryn Cartmill (May 2013).He is survived by his wife Peggy; daughter Cindy (Mike) Dau; son Jim and daughter Mary. Grandchildren Brenda (Derek Koch) Dau; Wendy (Jason Doxey) Dau; and Sam and Rhyle Cartmill. Brother Jim (Andrea) Cartmill; Norma (Jim) Graham; Aunt Sue Sanders and cousins Sandy, Fran and Laura. Brother in-law Eric (Karyl) Lindegaard and nephew Nick Lindegaard and family member Marian (Gene, Nov 2008) Dau.For those who wish to donate in his memory:Mt Juneau Gastineau Lodge No. 21Scholarship FundP.O. Box 32558Juneau, AK 99803Pioneers of AlaskaScholarship FundP.O. Box 021005Juneau, AK 99802Douglas Island Pink and ChumBoard of Directors-Scholarship Fund2697 Channel DriveJuneau, AK 99801 Published in The Juneau Empire from Aug. 10 to Sept. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Juneau Empire Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close