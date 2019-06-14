Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Gene Maus. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 4:00 PM Juneau Yacht Club Send Flowers Obituary

Robert (Rob) Gene Maus, 66, died peacefully at his home Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Juneau, Alaska.



Rob was born February 18, 1953 in Austin, Texas to Eugene Maus and Joyce Parker. Rob was an only child who spent his early years traveling the southern states while his father worked on water towers.



In 1961, after the death of his dad, Rob and his mom relocated to central California. Rob shared a special bond with his mother as they navigated life together.



Shortly after high school, Rob's first son was born. Rob later moved to Washington where his next two children arrived. During the spring of 1983, Rob moved even further north, settling in Juneau, Alaska. During his early years in Juneau, he welcomed his younger daughters, as he focused on his lifelong career of roofing.



In 1993 Rob married the love of his life (the late) Corrine Annette Maus (Marrolt), and together they shared many happy years.



Although Rob took great pride in his work, his greatest accomplishments were the relationships he held with his mom, wife, and children. He was exceptionally fond of being a Papa to his four grandsons; Karsen, Kyren, and Kruze Walker and Miles Godkin, and was also very excited to learn of his first granddaughter, who is expected to arrive this September.



Rob was a friend to many and is easily described as a selfless, kind, hard-working man who had a great love for life, music and above all else, his family. The legacy of his kind spirit, passion for music, dancing, love of a good time, and his despise of growing-up will live on through his children and grandchildren.



Rob is survived by his children, Nathan (Eleen) Todd of San Jose, CA; Eric Maus; Alicia (Brandon) Godkin; Melanie Maus; Amanda Maus and his previously mentioned grandchildren, all of Juneau.



He is preceded in death by his wife Corrine Maus, and his parents, Eugene Maus and Joyce Hogan.



A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 30th at the Juneau Yacht Club at 4 PM. His family welcomes all friends and close acquaintances to the service as they celebrate the life of an amazing father, loving Papa and devoted friend.



Robert (Rob) Gene Maus, 66, died peacefully at his home Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Juneau, Alaska.Rob was born February 18, 1953 in Austin, Texas to Eugene Maus and Joyce Parker. Rob was an only child who spent his early years traveling the southern states while his father worked on water towers.In 1961, after the death of his dad, Rob and his mom relocated to central California. Rob shared a special bond with his mother as they navigated life together.Shortly after high school, Rob's first son was born. Rob later moved to Washington where his next two children arrived. During the spring of 1983, Rob moved even further north, settling in Juneau, Alaska. During his early years in Juneau, he welcomed his younger daughters, as he focused on his lifelong career of roofing.In 1993 Rob married the love of his life (the late) Corrine Annette Maus (Marrolt), and together they shared many happy years.Although Rob took great pride in his work, his greatest accomplishments were the relationships he held with his mom, wife, and children. He was exceptionally fond of being a Papa to his four grandsons; Karsen, Kyren, and Kruze Walker and Miles Godkin, and was also very excited to learn of his first granddaughter, who is expected to arrive this September.Rob was a friend to many and is easily described as a selfless, kind, hard-working man who had a great love for life, music and above all else, his family. The legacy of his kind spirit, passion for music, dancing, love of a good time, and his despise of growing-up will live on through his children and grandchildren.Rob is survived by his children, Nathan (Eleen) Todd of San Jose, CA; Eric Maus; Alicia (Brandon) Godkin; Melanie Maus; Amanda Maus and his previously mentioned grandchildren, all of Juneau.He is preceded in death by his wife Corrine Maus, and his parents, Eugene Maus and Joyce Hogan.A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 30th at the Juneau Yacht Club at 4 PM. His family welcomes all friends and close acquaintances to the service as they celebrate the life of an amazing father, loving Papa and devoted friend. Published in The Juneau Empire from June 14 to July 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Juneau Empire Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close