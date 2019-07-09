Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert J "Bob" Cross. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime Juneau resident Robert J. "Bob" Cross passed peacefully on June 30, 2019 at age 85.



Born December 11 1933 in Lincoln, NE; Bob was a civil engineer, and started working with the Bureau of Reclamation in Denver in 1956. He moved to Alaska in 1964 and joined the Alaska Power Administration when it was formed in 1967. He was appointed administrator of the APA in 1976, and assumed responsibility for the Eklutna and Snettisham hydroelectric projects. He loved his job and was proud of the work that the agency did.



After his retirement in 1992, he enjoyed all that Alaska had to offer, logging many miles atop the scenic mountain ridges and on the waterways. He continued to give back to the community as an advocate for the local trails and parks. He shared his love of the outdoors with his niece and nephews, whom he enjoyed visiting.



Published in The Juneau Empire from July 9 to Aug. 8, 2019

