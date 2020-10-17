Longtime Alaska resident Robert Reuben Martin, Jr. (Bob), 78, passed away at home on October 8, 2020, after a short illness.



Bob was born on February 26, 1942, in Kake to Robert and Stella Martin. He was born in the same house as his mother. As he liked to tell people, he was born on a "dark and stormy night." He received a certificate in electronics technology from the Haskell Institute in Kansas and a degree in electrical engineering from the University of Alaska, Fairbanks. While at the University of Alaska he participated in the Army ROTC program. He served as a Captain in the U.S. Army and received the National Defense Service Medal. Following his service in the Army, he met and married his wife Virginia on April 27, 1974.



Bob worked as general manager of Tlingit-Haida Regional Electrical Authority, a roads engineer for the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Southeast director of the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, and Vice President of Operations for Goldbelt, Inc.



Bob was active in the community, serving on the Denali Commission, the Board of Directors for Sealaska and Goldbelt, board member and past president of Alaska Native Brotherhood Camp No. 70, a past president of the Nothwest Public Power Association, on the Board of Trustees for Sealaska Heritage Institute, and as a Regent for the University of Alaska. Bob was named Juneau Citizen of the Year in 2008 by the Juneau Chamber of Commerce.





Bob was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Stella Martin, and his sister Michelle. Bob is survived by his wife Virginia, his daughters Danielle and Hilary, his brothers George and Bill, his sisters Priscilla (Jim), Lisa (Pat) and Rena as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Salvation Army in Kake (P.O. Box 300, 99830). Cards may be sent to the family at 9257 Sharon Street, Juneau, 99801. Per Bob's request no service or 40 day party.

