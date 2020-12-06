Retired Juneau Superior Court Judge Rodger (Rod) Warren Pegues died peacefully at home in Oceano,

California on November 21, 2020, with family and his dog Roxy by his side. He was 87 years old.

Rod was born in Juneau, Alaska on December 26, 1932. He was one of seven sons of Dorothy and Jack

Pegues. Rod graduated from Juneau High School in 1950. During his senior year, Rod started on the

varsity team which won the 1950 State Championship.

During the Korean War, Rod served in the U.S. Air Force as a Russian language specialist. He received

his undergraduate degree from the University of Washington and his law degree from the University of

Washington School of Law.

Before Rod returned to law school, he served as the first director of the Local Affairs Agency under

Governor Bill Egan. After law school, where he was on law review, he worked for the Sierra Club as

Northwest Conservation Representative. A new opportunity opened as Assistant to the Director of the

National Park Service in Washington D.C.. A few years later, missing the Pacific Northwest, Rod took

the position of Assistant NW Regional Director of the National Park Service for Region X, including

Alaska. At this position, Rod was instrumental in the creation of the Klondike Gold Rush National

Historic Park. In 1973, an appointment as an Assistant Attorney General took him back home to

Juneau. In 1981, he was appointed Superior Court Judge in Juneau by Governor Jay Hammond, serving

until 1990.

After retirement, Rod and his wife Donna split their time between Juneau and the desert in Borrego

Springs, CA. In 2015, they moved full-time to California, splitting their time between Borrego Springs

and Oceano.

Rod was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was able to share with his

children and grandchildren his love and fierce protection of the out-of-doors. Rod enjoyed golfing,

especially with his grandson, Hunter. He was a Jeopardy whiz and if playing Trivial Pursuit you wanted

him on your team. He was a lifelong Democrat and was happy to see Biden/Harris win. He will be

dearly missed by all of his family.

Rod's parents preceded him in death as did his brothers Terry, Geoff, Dick, Bob, and Bill.

Rod is survived by his wife of 47 years, Donna Spragg Pegues, children Cynthia (Richard) Cherny,

Gwendolyn Pegues, Jack (Marlena) Pegues, Matthew (Kelli) Pegues, grandchildren Kimberly (Francis)

Carbone, Kristina, Kathryn, Tina, Grace and Maura Cherny, Maria Pegues, and Hunter Pegues, as well

as three great-grandchildren Alexander, Evylyn, and Elliot. His Brother Donald Pegues of Tenakee

Springs, and sister-in-law Josephine Pegues of Juneau also survive, along with numerous nieces and

nephews.

At his request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Southeast

Alaska Conservation Council or Juneau Animal Rescue.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store