Guest Book View Sign Service Information Burial 10:30 AM Tahoma National Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Rodney Bruce Guinn, age 81, passed of a heart attack on September 6, 2019. He was born on May 3, 1938, in Ajo, AZ, lived in California and Alaska before settling down in Silverdale Washington.



He proudly served his country in both the Navy and the Army. After his honorable discharge from the Army in 1967 he served as a California Highway Partol officer before joining the Alaska State Troopers in 1978. His first post in Alaska was in Juneau before getting promoted in 1982 to the rank of Corporal and was assigned the to Kodiak as Deputy Post Commander.



In 1985 he married Midge Leamer. After retiring from the Alaska State Troopers in 1987 they moved to Washington state. During the next few years he worked as an Investigator for DIS, then as a Tribal Gaming Agent for The Point Casino, and a short tour of duty at Walmart.



He is survived by his wife Midge Guinn, their children Bonnie Hankins (Michael), Carol Grantier (Donald), Jody Schmitz (Fred), Shannon West (Tom), Victor Leamer (Debbie), Kelly Leamer (Christena), Danielle Musgrove (Mike), Mike Leamer (Sheri Cregger). 17 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and ex wife Arlene Guinn.



He will be laid to rest at Tahoma National Cemetery on September 16 at 10:30am followed by a celebration of Life at Poulsbo Community Church at 2:00pm. Rodney Bruce Guinn, age 81, passed of a heart attack on September 6, 2019. He was born on May 3, 1938, in Ajo, AZ, lived in California and Alaska before settling down in Silverdale Washington.He proudly served his country in both the Navy and the Army. After his honorable discharge from the Army in 1967 he served as a California Highway Partol officer before joining the Alaska State Troopers in 1978. His first post in Alaska was in Juneau before getting promoted in 1982 to the rank of Corporal and was assigned the to Kodiak as Deputy Post Commander.In 1985 he married Midge Leamer. After retiring from the Alaska State Troopers in 1987 they moved to Washington state. During the next few years he worked as an Investigator for DIS, then as a Tribal Gaming Agent for The Point Casino, and a short tour of duty at Walmart.He is survived by his wife Midge Guinn, their children Bonnie Hankins (Michael), Carol Grantier (Donald), Jody Schmitz (Fred), Shannon West (Tom), Victor Leamer (Debbie), Kelly Leamer (Christena), Danielle Musgrove (Mike), Mike Leamer (Sheri Cregger). 17 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and ex wife Arlene Guinn.He will be laid to rest at Tahoma National Cemetery on September 16 at 10:30am followed by a celebration of Life at Poulsbo Community Church at 2:00pm. Published in The Juneau Empire from Sept. 13 to Oct. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Juneau Empire Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close