Longtime Juneau resident Roger C. Sams, 81, passed away August 25, 2020 at Alaska Regional Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska. No services will be held.



Roger was born July 2, 1939 in Fairview, North Dakota to Laura and Dorsey Sams. He moved to Portland, Oregon at a young age. He graduated from Franklin High School, Portland, Oregon in 1957. He completed his Journeyman Lineman apprenticeship in 1966 and worked for Portland General Electric until 1969.



He married Barbara Wisdom on September 5, 1969. They honeymooned on the Alcan Highway moving to Juneau, where he worked all phases of power line work (AEL&P, Northern Construction, Glacier Highway Electric Association and other contractors).



From 1981 to 1985, he was the Assistant Business Manager for Unit 103 of Local 1547 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and a Trustee for the Alaska Electrical Apprenticeship Training Trust. 1987 through 1990 he worked in Anchorage as a Business Rep. From 1990 through 1999 he worked as the Southeast Electrical Inspector for the State of Alaska. He retired in 1999. He enjoyed hunting in Alaska. Africa, Australia and New Zealand, fishing, traveling and cutting wood.



He is survived by his wife Barbara, of 51 years, sons Dale (Lori Nottingham) of Juneau and Mark (Melody Collins) of Wasilla, , grandson Jason (Nicole Thieme) of Acme, WA, sister JoAnn Bailey of Sitka, nieces Paige Bernhardt (Gary) of Sitka and Jill Bailey of Portland, Oregon and cousin Larry (Connie) of Lake Oswego, OR.



Roger was preceded in death by his parents Laura Sams Dykstra and Dorsey Sams, grandparents, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends.



He is missed but we know he is in a better place.



