Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Shattuck. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roger Shattuck, 74, died on June 15th in California after a short illness.



Roger was born on September 28th, 1944 at St. Ann's Hospital in Juneau, Alaska. He attended Juneau schools through his freshman year of high school and spent the rest of high school at Lakeside School in Seattle. At Lakeside, Roger discovered poker-losing a month's worth of spending money in his inaugural game ignited a fierce, lifelong drive to master the game. After high school, Roger attended the University of Denver for two years before transferring to the University of Washington (Go Huskies!), where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.



In 1966, Roger married Terry Ray. The couple resided in Seattle for a year before returning to Alaska. Back in Juneau, Roger entered the family insurance business, the Shattuck Insurance Agency, which later morphed into Shattuck & Grummett, Inc. The couple raised two children.



During his many decades in Juneau, Roger soaked up Alaska's rugged beauty-favorite pastimes included fishing, hiking, camping, boating, trap shooting, skiing, snowmobiling, berry picking and playing softball and golf. Bowling and playing pitch, pinochle and poker were among his favorite "indoor sports."



Roger's public service work included stints on the Golden North Salmon Derby prize committee, the Juneau Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and membership committee, the Alaska Committee, Board of Directors of the Southeast Alaska Council of the Boy Scouts of America, the Juneau Gun Club and the Juneau Golf Club. He also served as a member of the Board of Directors and President of Develop Juneau, Inc.-an organization dedicated to providing housing for legislators in an effort to diffuse the capital move issue- for over 20 years. Roger also belonged to the Benevolent and Protect Order of Elks and Pioneers of Alaska.



After 40 years in the insurance agency, Roger thrived in retirement, splitting his time between Maine and La Quinta, California. He passed his days golfing-he was a devoted member at Nonesuch River Golf Club in Maine- playing poker with friends and spending time with his grandchildren, Max and Violet. He was a hands-on Papa who dove into his grandkids' interests, initiating projects such as meticulously laminating the instructions for his grandson's Thomas the Train tracks. He could often be found giving his grandkids horsey rides (and sometimes nibbling on carrots) and engaging with them in epic light saber battles-featuring Papa-made foam light sabers. "How much do we owe you?" he'd always ask his daughter and son-in-law when they retrieved their kids from an afternoon or overnight visit.



A pragmatic protector and provider with an iron will, Roger was the rock of his family, always offering a fair, solid and steady presence. He was kind-hearted, yet also a straight shooter. His mother called him her "dear sweet boy," friends remember him as a gentleman, and those closest to him enjoyed witnessing eruptions of his sly, mischievous sense of humor. Favorite pranks include the time he snuck out the bathroom window during his daughter's middle school slumber party and rustled around in the bushes, pretending to be a bear to spook the girls. More recently, when trying to bargain with his grandchildren over which restaurant to take them to for lunch, Roger suggested he'd write down each person's top choice on a slip of paper, and then select the winning restaurant from a hat. He neglected to tell his grandkids that he'd scrawled down the name of one of his favorite restaurants on every piece of paper. In the end, though, he was a softy who catered to his grandchildren's wishes.



His family misses him immensely.



Roger was predeceased by his parents, Curt and Louise Shattuck, and his son, Will Shattuck.



He's survived by his wife of nearly 53 years, Terry Ray Shattuck of Westbrook, Maine; daughter Lynn Shattuck, son-in-law Scott Sarapas and grandchildren Max and Violet Sarapas of Falmouth, Maine; sister Sally Slater, brother Allen Shattuck and sister-in-law Jan Shattuck of Juneau, Alaska; brother-in-law Bill Ray and sister-in-law Dr. Jutta Eming of Berlin, Germany; nephews Rick Shattuck of Juneau, Alaska, Rob Shattuck of Truckee California, and Julian and Lukas Ray of Berlin, Germany.



The family will hold a memorial service later this summer in Maine. Roger Shattuck, 74, died on June 15th in California after a short illness.Roger was born on September 28th, 1944 at St. Ann's Hospital in Juneau, Alaska. He attended Juneau schools through his freshman year of high school and spent the rest of high school at Lakeside School in Seattle. At Lakeside, Roger discovered poker-losing a month's worth of spending money in his inaugural game ignited a fierce, lifelong drive to master the game. After high school, Roger attended the University of Denver for two years before transferring to the University of Washington (Go Huskies!), where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.In 1966, Roger married Terry Ray. The couple resided in Seattle for a year before returning to Alaska. Back in Juneau, Roger entered the family insurance business, the Shattuck Insurance Agency, which later morphed into Shattuck & Grummett, Inc. The couple raised two children.During his many decades in Juneau, Roger soaked up Alaska's rugged beauty-favorite pastimes included fishing, hiking, camping, boating, trap shooting, skiing, snowmobiling, berry picking and playing softball and golf. Bowling and playing pitch, pinochle and poker were among his favorite "indoor sports."Roger's public service work included stints on the Golden North Salmon Derby prize committee, the Juneau Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and membership committee, the Alaska Committee, Board of Directors of the Southeast Alaska Council of the Boy Scouts of America, the Juneau Gun Club and the Juneau Golf Club. He also served as a member of the Board of Directors and President of Develop Juneau, Inc.-an organization dedicated to providing housing for legislators in an effort to diffuse the capital move issue- for over 20 years. Roger also belonged to the Benevolent and Protect Order of Elks and Pioneers of Alaska.After 40 years in the insurance agency, Roger thrived in retirement, splitting his time between Maine and La Quinta, California. He passed his days golfing-he was a devoted member at Nonesuch River Golf Club in Maine- playing poker with friends and spending time with his grandchildren, Max and Violet. He was a hands-on Papa who dove into his grandkids' interests, initiating projects such as meticulously laminating the instructions for his grandson's Thomas the Train tracks. He could often be found giving his grandkids horsey rides (and sometimes nibbling on carrots) and engaging with them in epic light saber battles-featuring Papa-made foam light sabers. "How much do we owe you?" he'd always ask his daughter and son-in-law when they retrieved their kids from an afternoon or overnight visit.A pragmatic protector and provider with an iron will, Roger was the rock of his family, always offering a fair, solid and steady presence. He was kind-hearted, yet also a straight shooter. His mother called him her "dear sweet boy," friends remember him as a gentleman, and those closest to him enjoyed witnessing eruptions of his sly, mischievous sense of humor. Favorite pranks include the time he snuck out the bathroom window during his daughter's middle school slumber party and rustled around in the bushes, pretending to be a bear to spook the girls. More recently, when trying to bargain with his grandchildren over which restaurant to take them to for lunch, Roger suggested he'd write down each person's top choice on a slip of paper, and then select the winning restaurant from a hat. He neglected to tell his grandkids that he'd scrawled down the name of one of his favorite restaurants on every piece of paper. In the end, though, he was a softy who catered to his grandchildren's wishes.His family misses him immensely.Roger was predeceased by his parents, Curt and Louise Shattuck, and his son, Will Shattuck.He's survived by his wife of nearly 53 years, Terry Ray Shattuck of Westbrook, Maine; daughter Lynn Shattuck, son-in-law Scott Sarapas and grandchildren Max and Violet Sarapas of Falmouth, Maine; sister Sally Slater, brother Allen Shattuck and sister-in-law Jan Shattuck of Juneau, Alaska; brother-in-law Bill Ray and sister-in-law Dr. Jutta Eming of Berlin, Germany; nephews Rick Shattuck of Juneau, Alaska, Rob Shattuck of Truckee California, and Julian and Lukas Ray of Berlin, Germany.The family will hold a memorial service later this summer in Maine. Published in The Juneau Empire from July 17 to Aug. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Juneau Empire Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close