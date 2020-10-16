A passionate Alaskan for over fifty years, Ronald Dayle Bolton, 83, peacefully passed away on July 11, 2020, in Seattle, Washington, surrounded by loved ones. Ron was born January 15, 1937 to Pearl and John Bolton in Saskatchewan, Canada, and was raised in Lincoln City, Oregon. He graduated from Oregon State University in 1959. In 1963, he married Jean Bolton, his wife of 57 years. In 1965 Ron and Jean moved to Juneau, Alaska, where they raised their two beloved daughters, Janet Bolton and Julie O'Brien. Ron worked for the city of Juneau planning and zoning department, then as a real estate agent, and was a successful entrepreneur. An avid fisherman and hunter, he loved exploring outdoors, including foraging, and rock collecting, and took many lessons from nature. He also enjoyed playing golf and traveling with Jean. Ron had an active curiosity that resulted in lifelong learning. He always showed interest in others and enjoyed engaging in conversation. He is remembered by his family members and friends for his kind, caring insights, support, and humor. Ron was a wonderful grandfather to brothers Elliott and Wyatt O'Brien of Seattle, WA. In addition to his wife, his daughters and son-in-law, and grandsons, Ron is survived by his brother Ralph (Skip) Bolton of Kodiak, Alaska and sister Gale LeGuire of Vancouver, B.C.
We hope to have a memorial in Juneau in summer of 2021, COVID permitting. If you have stories or memories you would like to share or would like to be included in the memorial invite, please email us at RonAndJeanBolton@gmail.com
