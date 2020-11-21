Beloved husband, father and grandfather, Ronald Herbert Maas passed away peacefully at home in Juneau, Alaska, on October 5th, 2020. He was 92. He was the youngest of four children, born October 18th, 1927, in Fairibault Minnesota to John and Ethel Maas. Ron grew up in Wisconsin and graduated from Watertown High School in 1945. He loved dogs and hunting and music. From the time he was 12 when he picked up his sister's trumpet for the first time, music was always in his life; before finishing high school, he had his own dance band. Ron was drafted into the army in 1945 and served in the Army Air Force Band at Bolling field, Washington DC. He later became a bugler in the Army National Guard.



Ron was a true entrepreneur. After his honorary discharge from the Army, he bought a sawmill and a truck. He cut the trees, trucked them to the mill and sawed the lumber himself. Steadily moving west, he eventually built his own home from the lumber in Deadwood, South Dakota, where he purchased and ran a gas station, "Ron's Conoco". As always, he hunted pheasants with his beloved dogs, and all the while played his trumpet. He performed with many well known bands (then called territory bands) and traveled all around the midwest playing for dances, military balls, radio shows and rodeos, sometimes with his own dance band, the Martin Quintet. He opened a music store in Sturgis, South Dakota, and traveled to schools in surrounding states renting, selling and repairing band instruments for students.



He and his father dreamed of visiting Alaska and, after his father's premature death, Ron decided to fulfill that dream. He explored the state and, after a hunting trip out of Juneau, returned home, packed all his belongings and, in 1960, drove up the Alaska Highway and settled in Juneau with his first wife, Jan, and son Drew. On his 2nd night in town he was playing his trumpet at the Baranof Hotel. His first enterprise was to ship pianos to Juneau and open a music store. A year later he was one of a handful of musicians who got together and formed the Juneau Little Symphony. In 1972, he met his second wife Kathryn (Kathy) Gilbreth during symphony rehearsal and they were married August 4th, 1974. Later he was a founding member of the Mel Flood Big Band and eventually became leader of the Thunder Mountain Big Band.



Meanwhile, he fell in love with the ocean, became a bear hunting guide, and bought his first boat and Crock's boat shop. He was commodore of the 17th district U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and, in 1968, had his beloved steel boat the "Alaskan" built in New Orleans. With the Alaskan, he ran fishing and hunting charters and was the pilot boat for ore carriers, lumber ships and later cruise ships, ultimately becoming Juneau's first cruise ship agent. During the same years he became a real estate salesman and broker, owned Maas Real Estate and served as Real Estate Commissioner for the state. He built houses and the Aurora Arms Condominium and bought Taku Glacier Lodge. For several years, he and Kathy wintered at the lodge, making extensive repairs and, in 1979, established the Taku Lodge Salmon Bake. Living alongside local black bears and other wildlife at the lodge, Ron came to regret his years of hunting and became a wildlife conservationist; his experiences with wildlife were some of the highlights of his life.



Since the lodge was only accessible by water or air, Ron earned his pilot's license (a lifelong dream) so he could fly needed supplies up the river (and the kids to school). As the salmon bake became increasingly popular, he purchased his own fleet of airplanes, Taku Glacier Air, to fly guests over the ice field and to the lodge.



Ron retired in 1992 and built a log cabin for his family at Bullard's Landing on the Taku River. For several winters, he revisited Wisconsin and his roots where he restored two farms, digging ponds and planting trees to create wildlife habitat. He built a beautiful log house there, but Juneau called him home where he spent the remainder of his days.



Ron's generous nature led to his support of many community organizations and surprise gifts to individuals. He would say "Juneau has been good to me and I just want to give back." He did that in spades. Ron is survived by his dog Jenny, wife Kathy, sons Andrew (wife Elena) and Michael (wife Amelia), daughter Deborah (husband Ezra) and by his grandchildren Lisa Maas Keller (husband David), Jia Jia and Guo Zhong Maas and by great-grandsons Gage and Gary Keller. The family plans a private remembrance this summer at his favorite place on the Taku River.

