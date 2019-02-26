Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronda Sue Davis. View Sign

Ronda Sue Davis passed away at her home in Juneau on February 24th, 2019. A nearly lifelong Juneau resident, she was 55 years young. A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday March 2nd, 2019 and will take place at Faith Lutheran Church located 2500 Sunset Drive.



Ronda was born January 28th, 1964 in Grand Marais, MN. She and her family made their adventure and move to Juneau later that summer. She is an alumni of Juneau Douglas High School, spent two years of studying in Hawaii, and then spent the rest of her life in Juneau. She was married to Jon Marshall for several years, and together they had one child, Sheryce. The past several years Ronda worked for the State of Alaska in various departments, but was most well-known during her years with the City and Bureau of Juneau Harbor Department. Many Juneau residents remember her smile at both Auke and Aurora Harbors.



Ronda loved music, boats, fishing, friends and family, and fast cars. She is survived by her daughter Sheryce, son-in-law Raymond, and wonderful granddaughter Claire Borgatti in Fairbanks. Her Juneau legend lives on through her mother and father, Susan and Jay Davis, brothers Richard, Randy, and Ryan Davis, her sisters-in-law Merridy, Tiffany, and Tracy Davis, and numerous nieces and nephews all within the valley of Juneau.

