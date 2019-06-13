Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roni (Stirland) Lee. View Sign Service Information Viewing 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 10585 Glacier Hwy Juneau , AK View Map Send Flowers Funeral service 1:30 PM Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 10585 Glacier Hwy Juneau , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On June 2, 2019 Roni Stirland Lee was granted the gift of returning to her heavenly home after a 2 year battle with cancer. Roni was born on June 23, 1955 to Ruth Bangerter and Mead Stirland in Ogden, Utah. She was the second of 5 children.



Roni's father was a nuclear scientist on projects for the United States Government and was transferred often; as a result the family lived in numerous areas in the western United States.



In high school, Roni received many awards for her secretarial skills. She also volunteered as a candy striper at the local hospital. It was while she was attending Brigham Young University that she met her sweetheart Kevin Lee. They were sealed together for time and eternity in the Mesa Arizona temple on May 9, 1975.



After college Roni and Kevin made their home in Burley, Idaho for 8 years where their 2 children, Cherise and Jared were born. As the children were growing Roni devoted time to keeping the books for the family home construction business, coaching their children's sports teams, serving as a cub scout den mother, a 4-H leader and serving in various church callings.



The family moved to Santa Clara, Utah and resumed their home construction business with Roni being its "Chief Financial Officer". They lived in Santa Clara for 34 year. She loved the outdoors and traveling with her family, spending holidays in Mexico exploring ruins and playing in the ocean with their children and grandchildren. Roni became a certified scuba diver. She always enjoyed driving her own ATV and exploring the back country of Utah with her "Flying Dutchman Club".



Roni and Kevin served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Deseret Cattle Ranch in Florida. Upon their return she worked several years for the Attorney General's office for the State of Utah preparing legal documents. She retired in 2016 and they moved to Juneau, Alaska to be near their children and grandchildren.



Roni is survived by her husband Kevin Lee, her daughter Cherise and husband Jay Lister, her son Jared and wife Kristen Lee. She has 6 grandchildren: Brynn, Chase, Kinley, Sienna, Lennox, and Jude. She is also survived by her mother Ruth Stirland and siblings Quin Stirland, Tauna (Glen) Blanch, Kray (Wendy) Stirland, and Jocie Truesdell.



Funeral services will be held on June 19, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building located at 10585 Glacier Hwy, Juneau, Alaska. Viewing will be at the church at 12:00 noon followed by a funeral service at 1:30

