Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosemary (Barthel) Ellis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rosemary Barthel Ellis died on February 3, 2020, in Portland Oregon. Rosemary was born on November 21, 1929 in Center Line Michigan, one of 12 children born to Eva and John Barthel. Although the family did not have much money, Rosemary always spoke fondly of her childhood. In 1947 she graduated from Milford High School, in Milford Michigan. Rosemary had many dreams and aspirations but being a woman and from a family of modest means her opportunities were limited. She often worked to help support her family.



Yearning for more, she and her sister Kathy moved together to Ann Arbor Michigan, where they shared a one bedroom apartment with another young woman. It was while working as a dental assistant she met Robert "Bob" Ellis, a student at the University of Michigan. They married in 1953.



Rosemary worked full-time and was Bob's research assistant while he was studying for his Master's Degree in Zoology. Their first child, James, died in infancy. In 1958 she and Bob moved to Astoria, Oregon with their young daughter, Jane. In 1961, shortly a er the birth of their son Carl, the family moved to Juneau, Alaska where Bob worked at the National Marine Fisheries Service.



Rosemary loved living in Alaska, where she made many life-long friends. She was the consummate homemaker, sewing clothes, baking and gardening. Returning to school at the University of Alaska, Juneau, Rosemary was able to pursue an education that she had previously been denied, earning an Associate's Degree. She was especially interested in archeology and was a volunteer at the Alaska State Museum. Rosemary worked for the school district and for the State of Alaska.



After she and Bob divorced, she lived for a few years in Michigan where she worked as an administrative assistant and legal secretary, while earning a Bachelor of Arts from Spring Arbor College.



In 1986 Rosemary moved to Portland, OR to be near her family. While living in Portland she worked at the ARC.



In 1993 she became a grandmother for the first and only time. She was a very loving and involved grandmother. Her daughter always proudly says that she never had to hire a babysitter as Rosemary was always there to care for her granddaughter; the two had a very special bond.



Rosemary loved reading, doing crossword puzzles, art and gardening. She also enjoyed travel with Betty Norenberg, her former next door neighbor in Juneau. Rosemary was an active gardener well into her late 80s. She loved animals and felt a special connection to them. Rosemary will be remembered for her kindness and for being a loving and supportive mother and grandmother.



Rosemary was predeceased by her parents, her son, James and all but one of her siblings. She is survived by her brother Lawrence Barthel, her brother-in-law Loren Schultz, her daughter, Jane Ellis (John Peters), son Carl Ellis (Freya Bennett) and her granddaughter, Morgan Ellis Peters.



Donations in Rosemary's memory may be made to any organization promoting the welfare of animals.

Rosemary Barthel Ellis died on February 3, 2020, in Portland Oregon. Rosemary was born on November 21, 1929 in Center Line Michigan, one of 12 children born to Eva and John Barthel. Although the family did not have much money, Rosemary always spoke fondly of her childhood. In 1947 she graduated from Milford High School, in Milford Michigan. Rosemary had many dreams and aspirations but being a woman and from a family of modest means her opportunities were limited. She often worked to help support her family.Yearning for more, she and her sister Kathy moved together to Ann Arbor Michigan, where they shared a one bedroom apartment with another young woman. It was while working as a dental assistant she met Robert "Bob" Ellis, a student at the University of Michigan. They married in 1953.Rosemary worked full-time and was Bob's research assistant while he was studying for his Master's Degree in Zoology. Their first child, James, died in infancy. In 1958 she and Bob moved to Astoria, Oregon with their young daughter, Jane. In 1961, shortly a er the birth of their son Carl, the family moved to Juneau, Alaska where Bob worked at the National Marine Fisheries Service.Rosemary loved living in Alaska, where she made many life-long friends. She was the consummate homemaker, sewing clothes, baking and gardening. Returning to school at the University of Alaska, Juneau, Rosemary was able to pursue an education that she had previously been denied, earning an Associate's Degree. She was especially interested in archeology and was a volunteer at the Alaska State Museum. Rosemary worked for the school district and for the State of Alaska.After she and Bob divorced, she lived for a few years in Michigan where she worked as an administrative assistant and legal secretary, while earning a Bachelor of Arts from Spring Arbor College.In 1986 Rosemary moved to Portland, OR to be near her family. While living in Portland she worked at the ARC.In 1993 she became a grandmother for the first and only time. She was a very loving and involved grandmother. Her daughter always proudly says that she never had to hire a babysitter as Rosemary was always there to care for her granddaughter; the two had a very special bond.Rosemary loved reading, doing crossword puzzles, art and gardening. She also enjoyed travel with Betty Norenberg, her former next door neighbor in Juneau. Rosemary was an active gardener well into her late 80s. She loved animals and felt a special connection to them. Rosemary will be remembered for her kindness and for being a loving and supportive mother and grandmother.Rosemary was predeceased by her parents, her son, James and all but one of her siblings. She is survived by her brother Lawrence Barthel, her brother-in-law Loren Schultz, her daughter, Jane Ellis (John Peters), son Carl Ellis (Freya Bennett) and her granddaughter, Morgan Ellis Peters.Donations in Rosemary's memory may be made to any organization promoting the welfare of animals. Published in The Juneau Empire from Feb. 24 to Mar. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Juneau Empire Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close