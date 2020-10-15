Roy James Guthrie Sr. of Juneau passed away on October 10, 2020 in Wrangell after a brave and difficult

battle with brain cancer. Roy was born on July 17, 1951 in Metlakatla. He graduated from Kayhi in 1969.

Roy was an electrician by trade and had been working for Coeur Alaska's Kensington Mine for years up

until his diagnosis. He loved his job and his many friends he made while working there. Roy was also an

Army veteran, having served honorably for two tours of duty in Vietnam.



Roy enjoyed traveling and cruising the Caribbean but his favorite vacation spot was Las Vegas. Roy also

loved nature and often found solace there. He was an avid outdoorsman and he loved hunting, fishing,

and diving for subsistence foods. He would tell his family he needed to "go to the mountain" when he

had something on his mind. He found peace within God's creation. Roy was also a gifted and creative

person. He enjoyed carving and creating traditional Native art. Roy stoically faced challenges and drew

strength from his spirituality and faith. He never turned down anyone in need. He valued relationships

more than any worldly possessions. Roy took care of others. He will be missed terribly by all who knew

him. His selfless nature endeared him to many people. Roy embodied the kind of person we should all

aspire to be. His quiet leadership within our family was valued and will never be forgotten.



Roy is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Burley Guthrie, of Juneau; three sons Keston Morehouse and

his wife Felicia also of Juneau, Roy Guthrie Jr. and his wife Anna of Klawock, and Isaac Guthrie of

Ketchikan; and two stepdaughters Briana Taylor and her husband Dustin of Texarkana, Arkansas, and

Amber Hommel and her husband Kyle of Wrangell. He had 14 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by his sisters Verna Hudson, Cecelia Glasser and Janice Williams of Ketchikan and his

brothers Ralph (Sharon) Bolton of Wrangell, Floyd (Mary Ann) Guthrie of Anchorage, Clifford (Lenore)

Guthrie and Jerry (Elma) Guthrie both from Ketchikan as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was

preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Viola Guthrie.



A celebration of Roy's life will be held in Klawock at a later date yet to be determined.

