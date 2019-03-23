Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Eileen Young. View Sign

Ruby Eileen Young passed away peacefully in Longview, Washington, on March 19, 2019, at the age of 72. She was with family as she departed.



As a child Ruby was enamored with Alaska, and in 1978 she loaded a dog, a cat, and two young children into a station wagon and moved to Sitka, then settled in Juneau. Having found her paradise, she stayed for nearly 40 years.



Ruby graduated with honors from the University of Alaska Southeast in 1992 and was a marine biology technician for the State of Alaska for nearly two decades, retiring in 2015. She loved cats, doing home improvement projects at her home on Birch Lane, and above all, her beloved Alaska.



She is survived by her biological children, Thomas Jacobs of Rainier, Oregon, and Heather Jacobs of Doha, Qatar, both of whom inherited her love of learning and excelled in their university studies, a fact that brought her tremendous pride and admiration. She is also survived by her grandson Roy Champagne of Rosemount, Minnesota, cousin Joe Campbell of Port St. Lucie, Florida, nieces and nephews, and her two cats, Cinquo and Keeko.



The family requests donations be made to Gastineau Humane Society in lieu of flowers. A memorial service and scattering of her ashes will be announced at a later date this summer.

