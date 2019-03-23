Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ryan Charles Jones. View Sign

Ryan Charles Jones (31) died early on Saturday March 16th, 2019, at Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau. During the days leading up to his death, he had many family members and care providers surrounding him, filling his room with love.



Ryan was born November 4th, 1987, in Juneau, Alaska to Charlie and Lisa Jones. When he was 7, Ryan was diagnosed with a rare, degenerative, neuromuscular disease called Friedreich's Ataxia (FA). He battled a plethora of symptoms that accompanied FA including diabetes, scoliosis, heart disease, blindness, deafness, and others. Despite these complications, Ryan was able to rely on his photographic memory and to remain mentally alert and intact. Many would describe him as an intellectual, contemplating many diverse subjects. He was a passionate writer and wrote fiction as well as many short stories about his experiences growing up.



After homeschooling through the eighth grade, Ryan went to Juneau-Douglas High School and graduated in 2006. Among his honors was an award from the Yale Science and Engineering and a Rotary scholarship for academic achievement. After high school, he continued to take classes at the University of Alaska Southeast until the loss of his sight a few years later.



Ryan was an adventurer, both intellectually and physically. Before he was 10, he had camped every night for 2 years in his backyard in a large canvas tent with his dad and sister. He became an accomplished outdoorsman and went on many hiking, boating and camping trips including a 4-day trip on the Ruth Glacier in Denali National Park. After becoming wheelchair dependent, he continued to pursue various activities--most notable was when he went skydiving in 2012.



Ryan was preceded in death by his grandfather Walter Jones. He is survived by his parents Charlie and Lisa Jones; grandmother Anne Jones; sister Kristin Jones, brothers Owen and Trevor Jones; and his niece Aubrey Villa.



A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 8th in Juneau, AK (further details TBA). The family is requesting memorial donations be made to the "Friedreich's Ataxia Research Alliance" (FARA) to help fund the final research push to make the cure safe for humans. Donations can be made anytime at the following link:



FARA

533 W. Uwchlan Ave

