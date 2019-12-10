Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sally McIntire. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime Alaska resident, Mrs. Sally McIntire, passed away at home on November 23, 2019 at the age of 84. She was born on May 26, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois to Ernest and Sara Wood. Sally moved to Juneau, Alaska in 1959 with her husband and their infant daughter. They moved briefly to Cordova in 1961 where their 2nd daughter was born then returned to Juneau where Sally remained until moving to Anchorage in 2018 and lived until her death. She was employed by the Alaska Dept. of Education (1961-63), Alaska Centennial Commission (1965-68), and various positions in the Alaska Legislature from 1968 until her retirement in 1990 from the Chief Clerk's Office. Her hobbies included quilting, world travel, and was a volunteer with Friends of the Library.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted McIntire. Sally is survived by her daughters Betsy (Brien) Cole and Kate Quinn; grandchildren Kelsey Cole, Kaitlin (Blake) Vintertun, and Quinn McIntire (formerly Sara Quinn); and siblings Ned (Janice) Wood, and Tony Wood.



Sally will be remembered as loving and generous, with a wonderful sense of humor. Her warmth and kindness were felt by all who met her. Her grandchildren were a great source of joy.



At her request, no services will be held. At a later date, her ashes will be interred at the Alaskan Memorial Park next to her husband Ted. Memorial donations can be made to the Gastineau Humane Society and Salvation Army of Juneau.

