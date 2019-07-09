Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samantha Delilah (Hurlbut) Prebeg. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial Mass for Samantha Hurlbut



Born, Samantha Delilah Hurlbut April 29, 1986, Samantha died unexpectedly on the morning of June 28, 2019. She was 33 years old. She is survived by husband Sean Prebeg, parents David and Annie Hurlbut, her sisters Marion Shipley, Darlene Hurlbut, Arlene Renkel & Andrea Bigalow; her brothers, Daniel Hurlbut and Donald Renkel.



Samantha's Alaskan relatives are in Chevak and Hooper Bay, include the Stone, Sylvester, and Ullroan families; with relatives in Rhode Island and throughout the lower states. She is preceded in death by her grandparents and several other relatives.



Samantha attended Glacier Valley, Floyd Dryden, Juneau Douglas High School and The University of Alaska Fairbanks before working in Juneau schools, libraries, and child care facilities. Samantha was well-known for her smiles, kindness and quiet, loving manner. She was a devoted daughter, wife and friend to many. She will be greatly missed.



A memorial mass will be held on Thursday, July 11th at 12pm at St Paul's Catholic Church 9055 Atlin Drive Juneau. All are welcome.



A potluck reception will follow in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, donations in Samantha's name may be made to the Shrine of St Therese in Juneau (her favorite place). Published in The Juneau Empire from July 9 to Aug. 8, 2019

