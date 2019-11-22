Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel Chipper Johnson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born on May 13, 1952 at St Ann's Hospital in Juneau, Ak. Died on October 28, 2019 in Auburn, Wa.



Chip or Chipper as he was known by family and friends passed away on Oct 28th in Auburn, Wa where he has resided for the past 30 years. He was a cook all his life and worked at many places starting with the City Café in Juneau, Ak where he learned from the best, Jim and Sam Taguchi.



He will be remembered for his great love of his family, especially his daughter and 4 grandchildren, his constant smile and positive outlook on life. And his passionate love of fishing!



He is preceded in death by his Mom, Janet Taguchi, sister Eileen Austin, stepfather and uncle Jim and Sam Taguchi.



He is survived by his daughter Rachael Johnson, sister Debbie Jorgensen, brothers David Johnson, Larry Johnson and Jimmy Taguchi.

As well as his grandchildren Keevin Jr, Izahya, Seonee and Timothy and numerous nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life will be at the Valley First Church of God on Thunder Mountain Rd in Juneau, Ak on November 23 from 3-5pm. Please bring a dish to share if you can. Born on May 13, 1952 at St Ann's Hospital in Juneau, Ak. Died on October 28, 2019 in Auburn, Wa.Chip or Chipper as he was known by family and friends passed away on Oct 28th in Auburn, Wa where he has resided for the past 30 years. He was a cook all his life and worked at many places starting with the City Café in Juneau, Ak where he learned from the best, Jim and Sam Taguchi.He will be remembered for his great love of his family, especially his daughter and 4 grandchildren, his constant smile and positive outlook on life. And his passionate love of fishing!He is preceded in death by his Mom, Janet Taguchi, sister Eileen Austin, stepfather and uncle Jim and Sam Taguchi.He is survived by his daughter Rachael Johnson, sister Debbie Jorgensen, brothers David Johnson, Larry Johnson and Jimmy Taguchi.As well as his grandchildren Keevin Jr, Izahya, Seonee and Timothy and numerous nieces and nephews.A celebration of life will be at the Valley First Church of God on Thunder Mountain Rd in Juneau, Ak on November 23 from 3-5pm. Please bring a dish to share if you can. Published in The Juneau Empire from Nov. 22 to Dec. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Juneau Empire Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close