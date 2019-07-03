Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sandy Plotnick took her last breath on May 21, 2019 at Swedish Hospital in Edmonds, Washington.



She was born as Sandra Jean Romick on February 13, 1927 in Ft Worth, Texas to Frances and Abe Romick. She grew up in Texas as well as spending a couple of her teenage years in Mexico before returning to Texas. She graduated from the



She met and married Danny Plotnick in Anchorage in 1951 where they went on to have 7 children. The 1964 earthquake prompted the family to move to Juneau where she lived until 2010. While in Juneau she worked as a Research Analyst for the State of Alaska before her retirement.



After her retirement she was active with the Juneau Friends of the Library Bookstore, St. Ann's Nursing Home Board, the Juneau Recycle Committee, the Wednesday Hiking Group as well as her own Glassply boat that she loved taking out on the water. She did all this while caring for her elderly parents and her young grandchildren which she thoroughly enjoyed.



She loved to travel and did so extensively. She went to Japan 3 times, Egypt, China, Spain, Portugal, Hawaii, Mexico, Europe and most recently to the Galapagos. But, one of her favorite cities was New York City where she went as recently as this past fall with her 4 daughters.



She loved good music, great food, bridge, interesting people, outdoor concerts and an occasional scotch and cigar outside. She was also very handy with plumbing, carpentry and electrical tasks. She made decks, built a sauna, stained glass windows and all sort of lamps and projects.



She was preceded in death by her husband Danny Plotnick and step-grandchildren Nick Tragis and Wendi Traynor. She is survived by her brother Jerry Romick (Marcia), and children: Rocky Plotnick (Mike Singsaas), David Plotnick (Misha Plotnick), Sara Lynn Plotnick-Epstein (David Epstein), Barbara Hart (Dean Hart), Michael Plotnick (Judy Plotnick), Ann Plotnick (Jerry Traynor) and Alan Plotnick (Jennifer Plotnick).



She is survived by grandchildren Lennon (Miranda McCarty) and Jessica Weller (Tony Schnese), Nisan Plotnick, Sven (Nicole Tragis) and Liv Noreen (Arielle Zar-Norreen) Lily, Julia and Sandra Hart, and Joseph and Patty McGehee, great grand children Emrie & Brielle Schnese,Winter Weller, Cebastian and Isiah Plotnick, and step grandchildren Anika (Mark Calarco) and Kari Singsaas, Chris Traynor (Lynnea Traynor) Craig, Tori and Zachary Martin and great step-grandchildren Cooper and Torin.



In lieu of flowers please send donations to Juneau Friends of the Library Bookstore (



Sandy Plotnick took her last breath on May 21, 2019 at Swedish Hospital in Edmonds, Washington.She was born as Sandra Jean Romick on February 13, 1927 in Ft Worth, Texas to Frances and Abe Romick. She grew up in Texas as well as spending a couple of her teenage years in Mexico before returning to Texas. She graduated from the University of Texas , Austin with a BA in Psychology. From there she taught school for one year in Texas before driving the Alaska-Canadian Highway up to Anchorage with her mom Frances and younger brother Jerry where they met up with Abe.She met and married Danny Plotnick in Anchorage in 1951 where they went on to have 7 children. The 1964 earthquake prompted the family to move to Juneau where she lived until 2010. While in Juneau she worked as a Research Analyst for the State of Alaska before her retirement.After her retirement she was active with the Juneau Friends of the Library Bookstore, St. Ann's Nursing Home Board, the Juneau Recycle Committee, the Wednesday Hiking Group as well as her own Glassply boat that she loved taking out on the water. She did all this while caring for her elderly parents and her young grandchildren which she thoroughly enjoyed.She loved to travel and did so extensively. She went to Japan 3 times, Egypt, China, Spain, Portugal, Hawaii, Mexico, Europe and most recently to the Galapagos. But, one of her favorite cities was New York City where she went as recently as this past fall with her 4 daughters.She loved good music, great food, bridge, interesting people, outdoor concerts and an occasional scotch and cigar outside. She was also very handy with plumbing, carpentry and electrical tasks. She made decks, built a sauna, stained glass windows and all sort of lamps and projects.She was preceded in death by her husband Danny Plotnick and step-grandchildren Nick Tragis and Wendi Traynor. She is survived by her brother Jerry Romick (Marcia), and children: Rocky Plotnick (Mike Singsaas), David Plotnick (Misha Plotnick), Sara Lynn Plotnick-Epstein (David Epstein), Barbara Hart (Dean Hart), Michael Plotnick (Judy Plotnick), Ann Plotnick (Jerry Traynor) and Alan Plotnick (Jennifer Plotnick).She is survived by grandchildren Lennon (Miranda McCarty) and Jessica Weller (Tony Schnese), Nisan Plotnick, Sven (Nicole Tragis) and Liv Noreen (Arielle Zar-Norreen) Lily, Julia and Sandra Hart, and Joseph and Patty McGehee, great grand children Emrie & Brielle Schnese,Winter Weller, Cebastian and Isiah Plotnick, and step grandchildren Anika (Mark Calarco) and Kari Singsaas, Chris Traynor (Lynnea Traynor) Craig, Tori and Zachary Martin and great step-grandchildren Cooper and Torin.In lieu of flowers please send donations to Juneau Friends of the Library Bookstore ( friendsjpl.org ) NPR or PBS or your favorite local broadcasting station. A private celebration of life will be held in Juneau for family and friends. Published in The Juneau Empire from July 3 to Aug. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Texas Return to Today's Obituaries for Juneau Empire Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close