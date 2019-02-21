Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Alaska Pioneer Matriarch Passes



Sarah Jane Lupro passed away on Saturday, February 16, in Gig Harbor, Washington, with her family at her side.



Sarah was born in Juneau, Alaska, on August 5, 1931 and was a fourth generation Alaskan. She lived in Juneau for more than 80 years before relocating to Washington State in 2010 to be near her daughters. Sarah and her husband, Harry, raised four children as well as nephews and a niece in Juneau. Sarah was always an integral part of her family and community. She volunteered with many organizations, including the Alaska Division of Elections, the American Cancer Society, and the Juneau Family History Center. She was an avid reader, consuming a book a day at times. Rain or shine, Sarah was tending her garden. She was the keeper of the family history, researching, writing and documenting throughout her life, and she passed this love of genealogy to her grandson Kyle as his career. She wrote of her grandfather, Charles Carter's adventures delivering the US mail by dogsled across Alaska. They were a true Alaskan pioneer family. She had a lifetime love of travel for pleasure and in search of her family roots. Sarah will be remembered for her quick wit, her service to others, and her disarming directness.



She is survived by her brother, Charles Linehan, five children: Joyce, Bob (Joyce), Ellen, Vicki (Kevin), and Caroline, beloved nephews and nieces, 10 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her young brother Bobby, husband Harry, and granddaughter Cassie. Celebrations of her life will be held in the summer of 2019 in Juneau and Washington State. She will be interred at the Shrine of Saint Therese in Juneau. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gastineau Channel Historical Society, PO Box 21264, Juneau AK 99802.

Sarah Jane Lupro passed away on Saturday, February 16, in Gig Harbor, Washington, with her family at her side.Sarah was born in Juneau, Alaska, on August 5, 1931 and was a fourth generation Alaskan. She lived in Juneau for more than 80 years before relocating to Washington State in 2010 to be near her daughters. Sarah and her husband, Harry, raised four children as well as nephews and a niece in Juneau. Sarah was always an integral part of her family and community. She volunteered with many organizations, including the Alaska Division of Elections, the American Cancer Society, and the Juneau Family History Center. She was an avid reader, consuming a book a day at times. Rain or shine, Sarah was tending her garden. She was the keeper of the family history, researching, writing and documenting throughout her life, and she passed this love of genealogy to her grandson Kyle as his career. She wrote of her grandfather, Charles Carter's adventures delivering the US mail by dogsled across Alaska. They were a true Alaskan pioneer family. She had a lifetime love of travel for pleasure and in search of her family roots. Sarah will be remembered for her quick wit, her service to others, and her disarming directness.She is survived by her brother, Charles Linehan, five children: Joyce, Bob (Joyce), Ellen, Vicki (Kevin), and Caroline, beloved nephews and nieces, 10 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her young brother Bobby, husband Harry, and granddaughter Cassie. Celebrations of her life will be held in the summer of 2019 in Juneau and Washington State. She will be interred at the Shrine of Saint Therese in Juneau. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gastineau Channel Historical Society, PO Box 21264, Juneau AK 99802. Funeral Home Harper Ridgeview Funeral Chapel

105 W 4th St PO Box 340

Port Angeles , WA 98362

(360) 452-9701 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Juneau Empire from Feb. 21 to Mar. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Juneau Empire Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Map/Directions Harper Ridgeview Funeral Chapel Port Angeles , WA (360) 452-9701