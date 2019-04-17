Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Selina (James) Everson. View Sign

Selina Everson, born to George and Fannie James, September 14, 1928, in Angoon, Alaska passed April 9, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born with the name Kaseik' and later given her mother's name Aan shaawaatki'. She was Deisheetaan from Angoon and at the time of her passing was the eldest of Yeil 'Hit (Raven House). Selina was the youngest of 12 children and she and her siblings attended Sheldon Jackson High School boarding school. She graduated in 1947.



Selina met Murlin "Mike" Everson and the night they met, he told her, "You are the woman I'm going to marry!" They married in Sitka, Alaska May 12, 1962 and the family eventually settled in Juneau.



Selina worked many years as a waitress, most notably at the (former) Latchstring Restaurant in the Baranof Hotel and developed a rapport with legislators. She decided on a career change and enrolled in office skills courses. Afterwards, worked for the State of Alaska; advanced to a supervisory position; and later enjoyed working for former Governor Jay Hammond.



In 1982, Mike and Selina relocated to Seattle where she became active in the Alaska Native Sisterhood (ANS). She helped found ANS Camp #83 Seattle - following her mother's footsteps (Fannie James was a founding member of Angoon Camp #7). Selina attended the 1983 Grand Camp Convention and that year was elected ANS Grand Secretary. She continued to advance through the ranks of ANS Grand Offices; served as Grand President three different terms; was a lifetime and active member of Juneau Camp #70; served as Camp Council; and later served on the Executive Committee comprised of former ANS Grand Presidents.



In her early years, Selina was a shy, quiet and retiring person but grew into a noted public speaker with Mike's loving encouragement and support. She helped champion education; Native rights; subsistence issues during her years of work with ANS; and testified before the Alaska State Legislature numerous times, advocating for the aforementioned interests which she held dear to her heart. If it involved Alaska Native people, she spoke about it.



Selina was also involved in the Juneau Tlingit and Haida Community Council (T&H), served as a T&H delegate at the annual General Assembly, and sat on many of the Council's committees.



When Selina entered school, children were forbidden to speak their Native language. Later in life, she loved working at Harborview Elementary School as a Tlingit Language Elder until her health prevented self-mobility. She mentored and appreciated Tlingit language teachers. Selina said, "I feel I've come full circle in my life – from forbidden to speak my first language in boarding school to helping teach the basics of the Tlingit language in today's schools." She was known as "Grandma Selina" to Harborview School children. Her adult children remarked that in public, children would greet her with a hug and smiles. She always made time to hug and speak with many "grandchildren" and their parents. Selina said in her efforts at Harborview School, she felt gratified knowing she helped sustain Tlingit language and culture.



Selina was also involved in the Tlingit Immersion programs sponsored by Sealaska Heritage Institute; Goldbelt, Inc.'s efforts to perpetuate Native languages; sat on Native education committees; received the Elizabeth Peratrovich ANS Citizenship Award; the Juneau Indian Studies Parent Committee Award, "Because We Cherish You" for her work with children in the Juneau School District; recipient of the AWARE Woman of Distinction Award; and served on Tlingit and Haida Central Council's Foster Care Task Force.



Selina mentored young ANS women and had a strong commitment to work to advance the causes of Alaska Natives; testified before the Legislature about the need for funding of education programs and benefits of Native languages in the schools; and the high Alaska Native dropout rate. She was a member of the Northern Light United Church; the Tlingit Gospel Singers (revitalization of the Tlingit language with song); a Presbytery Delegate; and served as Juneau's Grand Marshall in the 2017 Fourth of July parade.



With dignity and poise, Selina stood up for what was right and for many people who felt they did not have a voice and championed Native rights. She deeply loved her family, language, and culture.



Selina adopted U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski and bestowed her with an honored Tlingit family name, Aan shaawaatki' (Lady of the Land) from Yeil Hit (Raven House) of the Deisheetaan Clan of Angoon. On the Senate Floor, Thursday, April 11, Senator Murkowski graciously acknowledged her adoption, Selina's language and cultural work, and April 9, 2019 passing.



Selina is survived by her children Donelle Everson (Dermott Howard), Catrina (Duff) Mitchell, Patricia Everson, Mark Everson, Michael (JoAnn) Everson, Joe (Sharon) Zuboff, and Thea (Dan) Brown; cousin Bill (Mona) Johnson; Tribal adopted daughter Pat Walker; brother-in-law Merton Everson; grandchildren Erica, James, and Alexa Elisoff; Reece Satran, Cameron and Kyler Mitchell; many great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband Murlin Everson; parents George and Fannie James; brothers Robert (Helene) James, Kenneth (Marie) James, Harry James, James "Jim" Klushkan; sister Helen (Cyril) Zuboff; grandson Ryan Elisoff; and "son-out-law" Calvin Crawford.



Juneau memorial service, Saturday, May 4 at 2:00 PM at the Northern Light United Church, 400 W. 11th Street, followed by light refreshments.

