Sharon Kay Lowe (nee Mulanax) of Juneau AK, passed away unexpectedly on July 24, 2020 in Seattle, WA. She is survived by her son, Kenneth (Alyssa) Lowe; mother, Pat Mulanax; sister, Karen (Mark) Bryant; brother, Scott Mulanax; niece, Kelsey (Jim) Moore; nephews, Brian Bramstedt, Kory Mulanax, and Sean Mulanax; stepchildren, John (Tisha) Lowe and Jean (Clay) Carter; grandchildren, Jamielynn, Sydney, and Chandler; and great nieces and nephews James, Leo, and Ava. She also leaves behind innumerable close friends and people whose lives she changed for the better. Sharon was preceded in death by her father Howard Mulanax.
Born in Cheyenne, WY on February 26, 1950 to Pat and Howard Mulanax, Sharon was the oldest of three children, with an Irish twin Karen and a brother Scott. An Air Force brat, Sharon traveled the world, living life to the fullest and developing a taste for cooking, crafting, and philanthropy. Throughout her travels, Sharon always considered Alaska home and lived there steadily since the 1970's, giving birth to her son in Juneau, AK in 1983. She would live in Juneau for the rest of her life.
Always the dedicated public servant, Sharon spent the bulk of her professional life working for the State of Alaska. Following her retirement from the State in 2005, she perpetually dedicated her time and resources to philanthropy and charity. A two-time cancer-survivor, Sharon frequently knit hats to donate to patients who lost their hair during cancer treatment. Throughout her life, Sharon was actively involved with the American Cancer Society
, AARP's Tax Aide Program, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, March of Dimes, and more. She also raised funds for non-profits through Epsilon Sigma Alpha for more than 20 years. Juneau locals recognized Sharon as a coach, umpire, score keeper, volunteer stagehand, costume maker and pie maker, as well as Santa Clause and the Easter Bunny at the local mall.
During the last years of her life, Sharon spear-headed a program near and dear to her heart: Feeding Juneau's Future (the city's backpack lunch program). Packing lunches and serving up hot food to Juneau's youth became Sharon's passion and calling. As such, a fund dedicated to the backpack lunch program has been started in Sharon's name, at the Juneau Community Foundation (www.JuneauCF.org
). In lieu of flowers the family asks that people consider donating to this fund in order to continue Sharon's legacy of service.
A virtual memorial will be held on September 19, 2020. Please email SLoweMemorial@gmail.com
to register to attend.