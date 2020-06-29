Shawn Wilson, July 16, 1969 - June 3, 2020



Shawn Wilson, 50, of Juneau, Alaska, passed away June 3, 2020, in Wenatchee, WA, after a four-year battle with ovarian cancer.



Shawn was born in Clovis, NM, the baby sister to two brothers and three sisters. Shawn moved to Juneau when she was 5 and graduated from Juneau Douglas High School. Afterward, she went to Washington State for travel agent school and then returned to her beloved Juneau to put down roots. Juneau was not just her home; it was her passion. She loved nature hikes, visiting glaciers, seeing wildlife, especially bears, and just about anything Alaskan! Shawn would welcome the bears who would pass by her home, quietly gathering her kids to watch the beautiful creatures rummage through her garbage can. The mess was always worth it.



Shawn had roles as mother, wife, daughter, sister, auntie, friend, Wonder Woman, and Oma. She was the best auntie, and it only made sense that she would become a wonderful mother. She was the dance mom, the 'Star Wars' mom, the take-your-kids-anywhere-and-everywhere mom and fondly known as Mama Shawn. In order to focus on raising her three children, Shawn ran an at-home daycare. She also loved booking perfect trips as a travel agent. As her kids got older, Shawn changed careers, logging almost eight years with the City and Borough of Juneau as the Executive Assistant to the Chief of Police. Shawn transitioned to the State of Alaska and held various administrative position over her 6 ½ years and ended as an Admin Officer I with the Office of Children Services. While at the Juneau Police Department, she met her husband, Troy Wilson, whom she married in 2018. They had planned to retire and enjoy the rest of their lives in Ocean Shores, WA.



Shawn loved to travel and had a laugh that could fill a room, a hall, even a concert venue. She was full of life, and was quite the prankster, always remembering with impeccable detail EVERY SINGLE TIME she got you. Shawn found the funny side of everything and, of course, found the funny side of everyone. It seemed she knew the words to every song; we'll never know how she was able to remember those lyrics yet went blank trying to remember a sibling's name when they were all together.



This isn't a goodbye. This is a see-you later, as we know Shawn is waiting for us in heaven.



Shawn reluctantly leaves behind daughter Adrienne Sypeck (Juneau); sons Danial Sypeck (Pahrump, NV) and Joe Sypeck (Juneau); her beloved husband, Troy Wilson; her mother, Joyce Painter (Jerome Painter preceded in death) (Pahrump, NV); sisters Marie (Mike) Love (Henderson, NV), Ann Hawk (Roger Ooms) (Las Vegas) and June (Doug) Stanaway (Wenatchee, WA); brothers Philip (Suk yong) Melton (Manhattan, KS) and Ed (Carrie) Melton (Pateros, WA); granddaughter Laila Sypeck; grandson Ashton Sypeck; and many adored nieces and nephews.



A celebration of Shawn's life will take place at Glacier Gardens on Saturday, July 11, from 1-4PM.



