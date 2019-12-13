Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sherilyn Jane (Likins) Knight. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sherilyn Jane (Likins) Knight was born December 29, 1956 in Kanab, Utah. She moved with her family to Juneau in the early 60's. Some of Sherilyn's favorite childhood memories were winters spent ice skating at the Mendenhall Glacier, and traveling to the World's Fair in Montreal, Canada with her family.



After graduating from Juneau-Douglas High School she spent some time in Juneau before moving to Washington where she met the love of her life, Richard Knight. They married on October, 18, 19891. Then along came their first daughter, Linsey. Sherilyn, Richard, and Linsey moved back to Juenau in 1982. Soon after, their second daughter, Jackie, was born. Over the years Sherilyn made many lifelong neighborhood friends. She worked for the State of Alaska in the personnel field for many years. She enjoyed her work and was very proud of her accomplishments.



Sherilyn loved her home out the road at 25 mile. She was a fantastic gardener, a great neighbor, and cooked fabulous potluck dishes. She was always up for a good time. She is remembered fondly for sledding parties, shared birthdays, and always being happy.



Sherilyn lost her short battle with cancer this November 2nd. Sherilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Dan Likins and Donna Likins. She is survived by her husband Richard, and his family, her daughters Linsey and Jackie, her six grandchildren, and brother David.



As per Sherilyn's wishes, no services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice location of your choice.

