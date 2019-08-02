Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sherry Lynn (Collier) Young. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Chapel By the Lake Church Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime Juneau resident and beloved mother, wife, sister and friend, Sherry Young passed away on July 22, 2019 from late-stage cancer. She attacked cancer like she attacked life, full of hope, optimism and determination. She appreciated every day she was given.??



Sherry was born on October 8, 1955 to Dr. William J. and Mary Collier. Her childhood was spent in McPherson, KS where her dad was a local surgeon. She attended McPherson public schools and graduated in 1973. She later graduated from Wichita State University with a degree in accounting and earned her CPA license shortly thereafter. She married high school sweetheart, William "Bill" Young in 1975 and together they escaped the Kansas heat by moving to Juneau, Alaska in 1977. Son Joshua came along in 1987 and his brother Zachary a year later.



??Sherry may have been raised in Kansas but her heart was in Alaska. She and Bill spent a lot of time enjoying outdoor activities at their family cabin at Excursion Inlet and cabin on Horse Island. As typical for most Alaskans, they cherished their time outdoors - fishing, clamming, crabbing, jigging for hooligan, and shrimping. They enjoyed all the other activities Juneau has to offer as well - skiing at Eaglecrest, ice skating at Treadwell Ice Arena, snow-shoeing at the glacier and camping out the road.



Sherry worked at accounting firms in the early 80's but most of her career was spent taking care of the businesses she and Bill owned. They were long-time owners of The Jewel Box and Arctic Circle Gifts. Sherry and Bill were also prior owners of The Counterfitters and Perseverance Glass.??



Sherry was a doer. She made the most of every day and realized many of her bucket-list dreams. In addition to being the mother of two sons and the heartbeat of the family businesses, she found time to become a master gardener and transform her own yard. She and friend Carol once took seventeen Alaskan Boy Scouts to National Jamboree. She was active at Chapel By the Lake where she was in the handbell choir. She enjoyed genealogy. When the boys were younger she was involved with the ski team. You may also have seen her twirling her baton in the 4th of July parade one year. She loved adventure travel with her close friends - hiking the Chilkoot Trail, 10 days on the Appalachian Trail, trips to Ireland, Scotland and Germany. Last summer she and friends spent time beach-combing and exploring Nome and then went on to Utqiakvik, Alaska for a few days. She was always up for the off-the-beaten-track adventures.



Sherry had a beautiful soul, a big heart, a smile and kind word for everyone. Her positive and hopeful attitude was contagious. She will be deeply missed by her many friends and family. Sons Zach and Josh said, "Our mom was forever a ray of sunshine and her spirit will always be with us. Although she is no longer with us here she will live on forever in the hearts of her loved ones by random acts of kindness, unconditional love, and altruism towards all. These traits exemplified how our mom lived and practicing them daily will keep her memory alive forever."



She is preceded in death by her father, Dr. William Collier, and mother, Mary Collier. She is survived by husband Bill, son Josh of Juneau, son Zach (Kim) of Seattle, WA, brother William Collier of Juneau, sisters Terri Collier of McPherson, KS and Linda (Guy) Beougher of McClean, VA.??



Memorials in Sherry's name can be made to Chapel By the Lake Presbyterian Church. Please make a notation on your donation that is it for the "Sherry Young memorial/handbell choir fund." The address for the church is: Chapel By the Lake, 11024 Auke Lake Way, Juneau, AK 99801



There will be a Celebration of Life for Sherry at the Chapel By the Lake Church, August 31, 2019 at 2 PM. Longtime Juneau resident and beloved mother, wife, sister and friend, Sherry Young passed away on July 22, 2019 from late-stage cancer. She attacked cancer like she attacked life, full of hope, optimism and determination. She appreciated every day she was given.??Sherry was born on October 8, 1955 to Dr. William J. and Mary Collier. Her childhood was spent in McPherson, KS where her dad was a local surgeon. She attended McPherson public schools and graduated in 1973. She later graduated from Wichita State University with a degree in accounting and earned her CPA license shortly thereafter. She married high school sweetheart, William "Bill" Young in 1975 and together they escaped the Kansas heat by moving to Juneau, Alaska in 1977. Son Joshua came along in 1987 and his brother Zachary a year later.??Sherry may have been raised in Kansas but her heart was in Alaska. She and Bill spent a lot of time enjoying outdoor activities at their family cabin at Excursion Inlet and cabin on Horse Island. As typical for most Alaskans, they cherished their time outdoors - fishing, clamming, crabbing, jigging for hooligan, and shrimping. They enjoyed all the other activities Juneau has to offer as well - skiing at Eaglecrest, ice skating at Treadwell Ice Arena, snow-shoeing at the glacier and camping out the road.Sherry worked at accounting firms in the early 80's but most of her career was spent taking care of the businesses she and Bill owned. They were long-time owners of The Jewel Box and Arctic Circle Gifts. Sherry and Bill were also prior owners of The Counterfitters and Perseverance Glass.??Sherry was a doer. She made the most of every day and realized many of her bucket-list dreams. In addition to being the mother of two sons and the heartbeat of the family businesses, she found time to become a master gardener and transform her own yard. She and friend Carol once took seventeen Alaskan Boy Scouts to National Jamboree. She was active at Chapel By the Lake where she was in the handbell choir. She enjoyed genealogy. When the boys were younger she was involved with the ski team. You may also have seen her twirling her baton in the 4th of July parade one year. She loved adventure travel with her close friends - hiking the Chilkoot Trail, 10 days on the Appalachian Trail, trips to Ireland, Scotland and Germany. Last summer she and friends spent time beach-combing and exploring Nome and then went on to Utqiakvik, Alaska for a few days. She was always up for the off-the-beaten-track adventures.Sherry had a beautiful soul, a big heart, a smile and kind word for everyone. Her positive and hopeful attitude was contagious. She will be deeply missed by her many friends and family. Sons Zach and Josh said, "Our mom was forever a ray of sunshine and her spirit will always be with us. Although she is no longer with us here she will live on forever in the hearts of her loved ones by random acts of kindness, unconditional love, and altruism towards all. These traits exemplified how our mom lived and practicing them daily will keep her memory alive forever."She is preceded in death by her father, Dr. William Collier, and mother, Mary Collier. She is survived by husband Bill, son Josh of Juneau, son Zach (Kim) of Seattle, WA, brother William Collier of Juneau, sisters Terri Collier of McPherson, KS and Linda (Guy) Beougher of McClean, VA.??Memorials in Sherry's name can be made to Chapel By the Lake Presbyterian Church. Please make a notation on your donation that is it for the "Sherry Young memorial/handbell choir fund." The address for the church is: Chapel By the Lake, 11024 Auke Lake Way, Juneau, AK 99801There will be a Celebration of Life for Sherry at the Chapel By the Lake Church, August 31, 2019 at 2 PM. Published in The Juneau Empire from Aug. 2 to Sept. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Juneau Empire Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close