Shirley E Mahlen died 9/22/2019 in her sleep while residing at the Juneau Pioneer Home.
Shirley was born on 8/2/1925, in St. Paul, MN and lived into her 94th year She was preceded in death by her Father, Sven Erickson, her mother, Mary, brothers, Donald and Neil, and sister, Genevieve and her beloved husband Lawrence. She is fondly remembered by 3 nieces and 3 nephews, and also has 4 great nieces and 5 great nephews.
Shirley married Lawrence Mahlen in 1943. Shirley and her husband served as missionaries for several years in Peru before moving to Fairbanks, Alaska around 1960. Shirley moved to Juneau, with Lawrence, approximately in 1962. She was well known in the community for her activity in a Christian ministry.
A memorial service will be held for Shirley on 10/19/19 @ 2:00pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2517 Teslin St., Juneau, AK.
