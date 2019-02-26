Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Snow & Vern Snow. View Sign

The lives of Snow and Vern Snow will be celebrated at Holy Trinity Church Saturday, March 2, at 4:00 p.m. followed by a reception in McPhetres Hall. They passed away February 12, 2019.



Snow was born Adrienne S. Stewart in Juneau on September 12, 1955 to Alice and Benjamin Duane Stewart, Jr. She changed her name to Snow in 2005. Snow is a third generation Alaskan; her grandfather a mining engineer who worked in the A-J mine and her father, a civil engineer who worked on highways throughout the state. Mount Ben Stewart on Douglas Island is named in honor of her grandfather. During her teenage years, the family went to Laos where her father was engaged in road construction. Snow attended George Fox College for a time and then began her career with the State of Alaska. She took a break from her state employment in 1989 to work on the Exxon Valdez oil spill clean-up. Snow retired in January 2019 after 30+ years of State of Alaska service.



Vernon Stanton Snow Jr was born January 26, 1951 in Oregon. He visited Southeast Asia while serving in the Navy during the Vietnam war. After arriving in Juneau, Vern spent many hours volunteering at the Gastineau Humane Society. His first job was with CBJ Parks and Recreation as a groundskeeper. Later he operated a house cleaning business until it was no longer possible due to his health.



Vern and Adrienne first met in a belly dance class. They loved to walk together. One evening in particular they walked in the Valley for hours, time passing unnoticed, until dark had fallen and they found themselves at DeHart's! Snow and Vern were married by her uncle, Judge Tom Stewart, at the family cabin, on May 31, 1991. They renewed their wedding vows on their 25th anniversary--May 31, 2016.



The two were faithful and supportive members of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. They gardened, volunteered in the church's food pantry, helped in the Mustard Seed gift shop and cooked for events. They drove elders to church and shared breakfasts afterward. They selected and arranged altar flowers and prepared the sanctuary for services. Both were inducted into the Society of St. Simeon and St. Anna in 2015. That society is an honorary society of Episcopalians in the Diocese of Alaska. The purpose of the Society is to honor these ministers for their service to the Church.



Snow and Vern welcomed people new to Juneau, including them in their personal and church activities. It was apparent to all how much they loved each other. They shared that love with others.



Snow is survived by her daughter Brittany and two grandchildren of Dallas, Texas and her brother BD of Fairbanks and his children, and their many cousins. They are also survived by their house mate of several years, Richard Hitchcock.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Church of the Holy Trinity, 415 Fourth Street, Juneau AK 99801; Gastineau Humane Society, 7705 Glacier Highway, Juneau AK 99801; or the Glory Hall, 247 South Franklin, Juneau AK 99801.

The family can be reached at



