Speardon Paul Chulik James, March 1979 – February 2019, a resident of Juneau, Alaska died unexpectedly and suddenly on February 12, 2019. Speardon was born in Juneau, Alaska and spent many years of his young life in Angoon, Alaska before moving to Juneau where he graduated with the Juneau Douglas High School Class of 1987.



He was the oldest son of Eunice James and Andrew "Andy" Lee, brothers Logan James-Lee and Hunter Lee. His uncles are Larry James Sr., Robert (Pam James Jr. Thomas (Mary) James; Timothy (DelLila) James; his aunts: Pauline Paddock; Rosaline (Rudy) Walker; Vicky James, Elena See; Amelia (Gerald "Guy" Riley) James. He had many cousins (aka brothers), Raymond and Jason Paddock; Rudy and Brian Walker; Brandon Fenol, Bert Bennett Jr., Travis and Matthew See; Christopher Kookesh. Larry James Jr, William James; Corey James; Timothy James Jr., Bradley James, Derek Nelson; Wayne Nelson. Cousins (aka sisters): SueAnn Humble; Tonia Rorem, Laura "Missie" James; Elizabeth "Beth" James; Vanessa Proud; Kristen James; Christine Nelson/James; Heather James, Marissa James; Helene Bennett; and Marcie Kookesh. He had many friends who were brothers to him.



He spent many years at the Hangar on the Wharf including Twisted Fish during the summer months with his work family and friends. He worked at Twisted Fish in Palm Springs, California and spent some of his younger years at El Sombrero in Juneau. He worked in Sitka at The Pub with the original owners as well the restaurant in the Sitka Westmark. Additionally, he worked at Wells Fargo. Upon his return to Juneau, he returned to his work family at The Hangar on the Wharf where he was employed.



Speardon enjoyed writing lyrics, rapping, and listening to hip hop music, He was a gifted and talented artist and you will see his drawings and artwork around Southeast Alaska. He enjoyed playing basketball and watching NBA games. His favorite NBA team was the LA Lakers.



He was a great listener and could lift up your spirits when he saw you were feeling down. He always made time for friends and family, going for walks, a hiking many trails, making a campfire at the beach, having barbeques, or just hanging out. He could get his friends to step out of their comfort zone and try new experiences. His friend, Brooke, shared that he got her to rap!



His remains will be taken to Angoon, Alaska around Memorial Day where his final resting place will be with his grandparents. Donations can be made in his name to Denali Alaskan under Eunice James.

