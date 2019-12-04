Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Michael "Steve" Pierce. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Stephen (Steve) Michael Pierce, of Juneau, died on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Sagebrook Senior Living at Bellevue.



Steve was born on June 11, 1948 in Seattle, Washington, the son of Don and Opal Pierce. He was raised in Seattle and graduated from Ballard High School. After high school, he attended Western State College in Bellingham and graduated June of 1970 with a degree in Political Science. As a young boy he always wanted to visit Alaska. While at college, Steve met his future wife, Neala O'Shea from Juneau, Alaska. During one summer vacation, Steve was able to visit her and her family for a brief period. He fell in love with Alaska.



After Steve graduated from college he moved to Juneau and enlisted in the Alaska Army National Guard in 1970 and served for 7 years. Steve and Neala were married August 14, 1971at the Shrine of St. Theresa. He worked for the Marine Highway System as an officer's steward and later for the Departments of Labor and Transportation. He then worked at the Juneau City Fire Department. During his twenty years with the department, Steve was responsible for the development of the Emergency Medical System (EMS), which is still being used today. He also had the opportunity to make lasting friends and some of his best friendships came during his years at the fire hall.



Steve was a man with many interests. He became a private pilot in his late 40's. One of his fondest memories is the time he was able to take Charles Kuralt on a sight-seeing trip over Glacier Bay. He was also owner of Waterfront Gallery. He loved working with artists. Many of the artists became close personal friends. His true passion was fishing BOTH private and commercial. One of his

favorites trips was when he took people pleasure fishing and watching them catch different salmon. However, he would only eat king salmon. Yes, he was a fish snob. Again, the people he took fishing and especially the commercial fishermen he fished with became life- long friends. During the last twenty years, during the summer, he loved being at his cabin on the Wrangell Narrows near Petersburg. He was able to tell the name of the boat (fishing and pleasure) before you could read it on the boat. He made many friends during those years. There are many more interests and stories that could be told. He led a full life and will be greatly missed. He left behind his wife, Neala, his two dogs, Spike and Nugget, plus many dear friends.



A Celebration of Life will be held April 25, 2020 at the Juneau Yacht Club.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA)

at Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, Georgia, 30047.

