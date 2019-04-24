Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen R. Brooks. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Stephen R. Brooks died unexpectedly at his home in Lake Elsinore, CA on April 14, 2019. He was born in New York on February 17, 1964 into a family of seven children. He spent most of his childhood on the East Coast, with the exception of a year in Puerto Rico as a teenager, referred to in later years as his "year of living dangerously."





At twenty, Stephen found work as an assistant in a group home for seriously emotionally disturbed children in Massachusetts. There he met and married Patty Ware, who worked in the girls' group home. Stephen's street smarts, combined with his compassion and easy manner with teenage boys, made him a natural leader. The couple soon graduated to managing their own group home, and had a daughter, Lauren, in 1986.





Upon receiving an invitation to move to Alaska to manage a new residential program for mentally ill adults, Stephen's adventurous nature kicked into overdrive. He packed up his family and drove across the country. After three years in Anchorage, the couple moved to Juneau to start a new residential program for emotionally disturbed youth.





Stephen and Patty divorced, but Stephen remained in Juneau continuing his work with a variety of disabled populations. He enjoyed spending time with his daughter, fishing, and playing softball. In 1999 he moved to California, not far from several siblings in San Diego. For the next twenty years he earned a living dealing cards and playing poker. Both patrons and coworkers of Lake Elsinore Casino will miss Stephen's gregarious manner and helpful spirit.





Stephen is survived by brothers Richard, Paul, Justin, Sean, Damien and sister Trudy, and by his only child, Lauren Brooks. Condolences may be sent to Lauren at Stephen R. Brooks died unexpectedly at his home in Lake Elsinore, CA on April 14, 2019. He was born in New York on February 17, 1964 into a family of seven children. He spent most of his childhood on the East Coast, with the exception of a year in Puerto Rico as a teenager, referred to in later years as his "year of living dangerously."At twenty, Stephen found work as an assistant in a group home for seriously emotionally disturbed children in Massachusetts. There he met and married Patty Ware, who worked in the girls' group home. Stephen's street smarts, combined with his compassion and easy manner with teenage boys, made him a natural leader. The couple soon graduated to managing their own group home, and had a daughter, Lauren, in 1986.Upon receiving an invitation to move to Alaska to manage a new residential program for mentally ill adults, Stephen's adventurous nature kicked into overdrive. He packed up his family and drove across the country. After three years in Anchorage, the couple moved to Juneau to start a new residential program for emotionally disturbed youth.Stephen and Patty divorced, but Stephen remained in Juneau continuing his work with a variety of disabled populations. He enjoyed spending time with his daughter, fishing, and playing softball. In 1999 he moved to California, not far from several siblings in San Diego. For the next twenty years he earned a living dealing cards and playing poker. Both patrons and coworkers of Lake Elsinore Casino will miss Stephen's gregarious manner and helpful spirit.Stephen is survived by brothers Richard, Paul, Justin, Sean, Damien and sister Trudy, and by his only child, Lauren Brooks. Condolences may be sent to Lauren at [email protected] gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Stephen's name to his brother's non-profit: californiainnocenceproject.org Published in The Juneau Empire from Apr. 24 to May 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Juneau Empire Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close