Steve D. Young of Pelican Alaska passed away in Anchorage on August 3, 2020 of natural causes. Steve was born Sept. 18, 1948 in Roseburg OR to John A & Esther L (Crawford) Young. The family moved to Alaska in 1955, Steve owned his first commercial troller as a teenager and was hooked on fishing.

Steve met his wife Cheryl A. Jerue as a teenager and they were married on Dec. 27, 1969.

Steve is survived by his wife Cheryl, of Pelican Alaska, son John (Johanna L) Young of Long Beach Washington, daughters Tish (Letitia) of Roseburg, Oregon and Turkey (Johanna M) (Vern) Young of Pelican Alaska, Grandsons, Taylor & Joshua Young of Long Beach WA, Hunter Haataia of Roseburg OR. Steve's life long best friend William H (Bill) Paddock of Pelican Alaska, Sisters Karen Moore of Myrtle Creek OR, Cindy (Allen) Stewart of Pelican Alaska & Gidget Young of Winston OR. Steve is also survived by numerous nieces & nephews.

Steve opened his family and heart not only to the community of Pelican but especially the kids of Pelican, taking many under his vast wings. His love for life touched many, the family appreciates all the strength, encouragement & support they have received. The family draws great comfort knowing that Steve's last month of life, he was able to reconnect with his nephew Steve (Rachel) Young of Anchorage, with a visit to Pelican, fishing and sharing memories. Steve spent his last day with his best friend Bill, fishing/catching on his favorite "humps" in Lisianski inlet.

