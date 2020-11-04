Dear Jeanne,



I know you only left a couple weeks ago, but everyone misses you already! It's heartbreaking that you had to leave so much earlier than expected. Just know that everyone is with you in heart and spirit, and that your love, friendship and strength while you were here will NEVER be forgotten.



You were born in Fairbanks, and I don't blame you for getting out of there. If I recall, you moved to Anchorage in your 20's. I guess that still wasn't warm enough for you, because you moved to Juneau around 1999. Except for vacations to Mexico and other warmer climates, Juneau became your home. What a WIN for Juneau!



It's bittersweet when we realize just how much you were a part of our lives but had to move on. Every one of us has thought about the wonderful times that wouldn't have been nearly as exciting, unique and beautiful without you.



Your dedication to the Juneau Moose Lodge - taking care of the taxes, bookkeeping, inventory, personnel... Actually, I can't think of a single job you DIDN'T do for the Moose over the past 20 years! It was always awesome to walk into there, the Eagles or the Sandbar to find your smiling face behind the bar! Truly, if I saw your vehicle there I was MUCH more likely to stop in and say hi! You were always so compassionate, honest and professional. You rocked it.



Can you say "crafty"? Yep, that was you! From computer programming, to beading & knitting, to running a business with a close friend, you succeeded at everything you took on.



There were so many times that you went out of your way to console and support a friend (or even just an acquaintance) that had lost their way. Your endless playfulness and willingness to include everyone in the game of life brought everyone together. Strength and determination permeated your soul. And of course, your knack for finding unconventional places to dance brought a smile to everyone!



Your husband William R. Cameron in Juneau misses you the most, and has been forever touched by the love you shared. Don't fret, his friends and family will take care of him in your absence.



Your mother, Carolyn Belle Reed, uncle Bob & aunt Toni, uncle Al and aunt Roseann, uncle Ken, step-son William "Hunter" Cameron and his girlfriend Mekayla Lytle, grandson William "Karter" Cameron, father and mother-in-law William B. and Linda Cameron, sister-in-laws Sandy Jones and Toni Hinckle and Husband Lai Hinckle - also many nieces, nephews, and cousins, are also missing you and the joy you brought into their lives.



We were going to throw you a going-away party, but since we weren't able to have a LARGE gathering right now, we will have a fitting celebration as soon as we can. To be honest though, we celebrate the time we spent with you EVERY. SINGLE. DAY.



This letter can't possibly convey what we are feeling, but please know that we will always love and care for you, and that you are in our thoughts and prayers.





Godspeed until we see you again -



Your Loving Family and Friends

