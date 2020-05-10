Susan (Sturrock) Judson



After a long struggle with diabetes and kidney failure, Sue passed from this world on April 10, 2020.

As was her wish; she passed at home with her husband, children and extended family present at her side.

Sue's greatest pleasures, other than her children, grandchildren & great grand child was her love of quilting.

During her life, she worked to help her neighbors and the disadvantaged, always in the background, not looking for glory.

After the retirement of her husband, Alan Judson, they started to winter in Mesa, Arizona. She found her calling; Blanket 4 kids, which made and donated blankets to children in trauma. She organized the ladies in her park to make quilts for them. This group made & donated in excess of 10,000 quilts & blankets during her time at Venture Out Sewing Club in Mesa.



Sue was preceded in death by her mother & father, Hub & Dot Sturrock and her youngest brother Gary.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Alan , her daughter Kathy (Rich), Son Ken (Lisa), brothers Mike (Kelly), Sandy (Jeanie), Jim (Kathy) and Al's brothers, Tom ( Julianna), Fred (Margaret), Lee (Kim), Norman and Mike (Marla) and numerous nieces & nephews.



All services will be private and her ashes will be placed at Evergreen Cemetery near her family.

In Lieu of flowers donations in her name to Hospice of Juneau is appreciated, Condolences can be sent to P O Box 32943 Juneau, AK 99803- Alan



The family wishes to thank everyone for the cards & condolences.





