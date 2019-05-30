Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Sommers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Susan Sommers, a longtime and well-known resident of Juneau, Alaska, passed away Thursday morning, May 2nd, surrounded by family and loved ones. Susan was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on September 3rd, 1955 to Jerome and Phyllis Sommers and had two sisters, Donna and Kathy Sommers. Working hard all her life, she attended the University of Wisconsin LaCrosse and earned a bachelor's degree in Psychology. After her graduation, she relocated to northern Alaska, where she worked on the oil pipeline in various capacities and later became a journeyman electrician.



Susan met Thomas June, a Vietnam veteran and helicopter pilot, while working on the pipeline. The two married and relocated to Juneau, Alaska where they raised a family with two sons – Cameron and Dawson June.



For quite a number of years, Susan worked at Alaska Electric Light & Power, quickly becoming recognizable around town as the "tall redheaded meter-reader." Many could recall that she always read the meters while wearing a fanny pack full of treats for the local dogs. She was known to love animals and those who lived in her neighborhood often took note of her garden, which she took great pride in. Her husband, Tom, passed away shortly before she retired in 2014, and she spent the rest of her days with family and enjoying life.



Susan is survived by her two sons, her sisters Donna and Kathy, and many other family members and friends. She will be remembered fondly by all of them.

