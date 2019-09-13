Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Suzanne Kathryn Forsling. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Suzanne Kathryn Forsling, 67, died August 12, 2019 in Juneau after several months' fight against cancer. A rosary will be held at the Cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary at 7 pm, Tuesday August 20th, and a funeral Mass will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church at 12:10 pm, Wednesday August 21st. There will be a reception after Mass and burial at the Alaska Memorial Park on Riverside will follow.



Suzanne was born at the Presidio of San Francisco where her father was stationed, and moved as an infant to Germany, where she learned German before she learned English. She grew up in Santa Cruz and had managed a toy store, a hardware receiving department, and started a family before deciding to enroll in college. She began her studies in Ottumwa, Iowa, where she was also honored as "Mother of the Year," and completed her Physics degree in Iowa City. There she also met her husband of thirty years, Peter Forsling, whom she married in 1988. She took a job with the Navy Department as an Aegis Combat Systems Engineer, and supported data analysis for Desert Storm and modeling and simulation for theater defense and a U.S.-Japanese bilateral exercise, earning numerous awards.



When the family packed up to Laramie, she began homeschooling her youngest child and started a community garden there. When Pete's job took the family to Lincoln, Lakewood, Jackson and Austin, she always dove right in, as soccer mom, theater mom, chess club & football mom, all while learning to arrange altar flowers, joining a handbell choir, and raising golden retriever puppies.

On moving to Juneau thirteen years ago, she took to gardening again, became a Master Gardener and spread her idea of "gutter gardens," which caught on around the world. She "guarded the piano" at the Governor's Open House and took down the governor's Christmas tree. She started a flower ministry at St. Paul's Church. She joined the Quilt Guild and made quilts for her grandchildren. After her homeschooler graduated, she began a private tutoring service, which she continued until the week of her death. Most particularly, she enjoyed seeing her grandchildren, whether enjoying a national park with them, teaching them to sew, or just rooting for them at soccer games.



She is survived by a daughter, Heather of Iowa, and five sons, including Eamen, Sean, Seth, Brendan and Benjamin of Virginia, and fourteen grandchildren.



She has been dearly loved and will be sorely missed.



Flowers for the service are welcome, as are donations to the St. Paul's Flower Fund (checks can be made out to "St. Paul's," with "Flower Ministry" noted on memo line, and can be sent to 9055 Atlin Drive in Juneau) or to the (see



