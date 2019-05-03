Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Teofila Gaviola Runnells. View Sign Service Information Viewing 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Alaskan Memorial Park 3839 Riverside Drive Juneau , AK View Map Send Flowers Funeral service 1:00 PM St. Paul's Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary



Teofila was born in Inayawan, Cebu City, Philippines to Engracia Dellosa and Pantaleon Gaviola on November 3rd, 1929. She married Simeon Cabigas, a World War I veteran. They moved to Juneau, Alaska in 1968 and were married for more than 10 years. After his death she remarried to Norman Runnells, a veteran of the Korean War, in 1981.



She worked for Alaska Laundry and for the State of Alaska. Teofila retired from Alaska Laundry when she was 60 years old.



A very active member of the Filipino Community Inc. Teofila attended meetings and community events. Her love for dancing and singing brought her to numerous dances and community events.



She is survived by her niece, Conchita Moore and her husband Allyn Moore. She also has an adopted daughter, Jeanalyn Ebrado in the Philippines.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Disabled Veterans Association or to the Catholic Community Services (CCS).



Viewing will be at Alaskan Memorial Park 3839 Riverside Drive in Juneau from 10am to 12pm on May 6, 2019. Funeral service with mass will be held at 1pm at St. Paul's Catholic Church. A reception with snacks to follow the mass.



A nine day novena will be held starting on May 6th at 5600 Glacier Highway at 7pm.

Published in The Juneau Empire from May 3 to June 2, 2019

