Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terrance J. Quinn II. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On May 3, 2019, long-time Juneau resident Prof. Terrance J. Quinn II passed away in Rancho Cucamonga, California, surrounded by friends and family. Terry was a kind and gentle soul with a wide range of interests. He loved traveling. He loved music. He loved people. He was an accomplished classical pianist and choral singer. He also was in several fun garage bands, including Terry and the Quinn Essentials, the Dull Knives, and Heather and the Planktones, with less-accomplished, but enthusiastic, musicians. Those that knew him know that he liked to wake up late in the morning and to work late into the night. He was also a great lover of dogs.



In 1973 he received a bachelor's degree Phi Beta Kappa in mathematics from the University of Colorado and in 1977 a master's degree in fisheries from the



Terry was recruited in 1985 to join what was then the School of Fisheries and Science as part of the University of Alaska Juneau. The following year the University of Alaska reorganized, and Terry was moved to Fisheries Division (in Juneau) of the School of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, which later became the College of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences. Terry was granted tenure in 1991 and promoted to full professor in 1998. He retired and became professor emeritus in 2018.



Terry's class on fisheries population dynamics became a core part of a graduate-level fisheries degree at UAF. This course was taken by an entire generation of Alaskan graduate students who went on to be leaders in fisheries management in Alaska and elsewhere. That course became the basis of his book, Quantitative Fish Dynamics, which was published in 1999, coauthored with his friend Rick Deriso. Terry was an internationally recognized expert in fishery population dynamics, with over 100 peer-reviewed scientific publications. His published work has received over 4,000 citations in the scientific literature. He collaborated with colleagues all over the world, especially in Chile, New Zealand, South Africa, and Canada. Among the many awards and honors he received, he was most proud of the Wally Noerenberg award from the Alaska Chapter of the American Fisheries Society in 2009 and an Award of Recognition and Appreciation he received from the North Pacific Fishery Management Council in 2016.



Terry generously devoted himself to service during his career and took great pleasure in this work. He was particularly devoted to the Scientific and Statistical Committee of the North Pacific Fishery Management Council, which he served on from 1986 until his death. He was a member of Ocean Studies Board of the National Research Council from 1995 to 1998. He served on five NRC committees and chaired two of those, all leading to NRC publications. In addition to many other service activities, he was an associate editor of the Canadian Journal of Fisheries and Aquatic Sciences for over 15 years.



Terry was born in Johnson City, New York in 1952 but he grew up in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the oldest of four children. He was proceeded in death by his parents Terrance and Phyllis Quinn. Although he lived in many different cities, he considered Juneau his home, and he lived most of his life there. He is survived by his husband, Alavini Lata, and his loyal collie, Mochi. He is also survived by his sisters, Heather and Diana, his brother, Loughlon (Ana Lucia), his nephew and niece, Joshua and Crystallea. In lieu of flowers, Terry would have preferred a contribution in his name to Juneau Jazz and Classics. A celebration of his life will be held in Juneau at the JAHC during the late summer, with details to follow.

On May 3, 2019, long-time Juneau resident Prof. Terrance J. Quinn II passed away in Rancho Cucamonga, California, surrounded by friends and family. Terry was a kind and gentle soul with a wide range of interests. He loved traveling. He loved music. He loved people. He was an accomplished classical pianist and choral singer. He also was in several fun garage bands, including Terry and the Quinn Essentials, the Dull Knives, and Heather and the Planktones, with less-accomplished, but enthusiastic, musicians. Those that knew him know that he liked to wake up late in the morning and to work late into the night. He was also a great lover of dogs.In 1973 he received a bachelor's degree Phi Beta Kappa in mathematics from the University of Colorado and in 1977 a master's degree in fisheries from the University of Washington . He received his PhD in biomathematics from the University of Washington in 1980. In his younger days he loved to camp, to scuba dive, and to cross country ski. Yet above all he enjoyed teaching and he loved his students. Terry was a gifted and entertaining classroom teacher. He supervised 36 students who received a master's or PhD degree, including the student who received the first PhD in the field of fisheries from the University of Alaska Fairbanks-a degree that Terry helped establish. He served on hundreds of graduate committees, and he was known as an active and helpful committee member.Terry was recruited in 1985 to join what was then the School of Fisheries and Science as part of the University of Alaska Juneau. The following year the University of Alaska reorganized, and Terry was moved to Fisheries Division (in Juneau) of the School of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, which later became the College of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences. Terry was granted tenure in 1991 and promoted to full professor in 1998. He retired and became professor emeritus in 2018.Terry's class on fisheries population dynamics became a core part of a graduate-level fisheries degree at UAF. This course was taken by an entire generation of Alaskan graduate students who went on to be leaders in fisheries management in Alaska and elsewhere. That course became the basis of his book, Quantitative Fish Dynamics, which was published in 1999, coauthored with his friend Rick Deriso. Terry was an internationally recognized expert in fishery population dynamics, with over 100 peer-reviewed scientific publications. His published work has received over 4,000 citations in the scientific literature. He collaborated with colleagues all over the world, especially in Chile, New Zealand, South Africa, and Canada. Among the many awards and honors he received, he was most proud of the Wally Noerenberg award from the Alaska Chapter of the American Fisheries Society in 2009 and an Award of Recognition and Appreciation he received from the North Pacific Fishery Management Council in 2016.Terry generously devoted himself to service during his career and took great pleasure in this work. He was particularly devoted to the Scientific and Statistical Committee of the North Pacific Fishery Management Council, which he served on from 1986 until his death. He was a member of Ocean Studies Board of the National Research Council from 1995 to 1998. He served on five NRC committees and chaired two of those, all leading to NRC publications. In addition to many other service activities, he was an associate editor of the Canadian Journal of Fisheries and Aquatic Sciences for over 15 years.Terry was born in Johnson City, New York in 1952 but he grew up in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the oldest of four children. He was proceeded in death by his parents Terrance and Phyllis Quinn. Although he lived in many different cities, he considered Juneau his home, and he lived most of his life there. He is survived by his husband, Alavini Lata, and his loyal collie, Mochi. He is also survived by his sisters, Heather and Diana, his brother, Loughlon (Ana Lucia), his nephew and niece, Joshua and Crystallea. In lieu of flowers, Terry would have preferred a contribution in his name to Juneau Jazz and Classics. A celebration of his life will be held in Juneau at the JAHC during the late summer, with details to follow. Published in The Juneau Empire from May 9 to June 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Washington World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Juneau Empire Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close