Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas E Cashen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Four months before the opening of the Douglas Bridge Tom's mother took the ferry across Gastineau Channel where she gave birth to Tom at St. Ann's Hospital on June 3, 1935. That began his lifelong residency in the Juneau-Douglas area. Tom passed away August 28 at the Juneau Pioneer Home after a long illness.



Tom's fourth generation Alaskan roots go way back to his great grandfather, Nicholas King, a miner who moved to Douglas in 1885 to work at the Treadwell Mine. King's daughter, Sadie, married Cashen's grandfather, Thomas N. Cashen, in 1901 and they had a son also named Tom.



While in high school, Cashen was a starter on the Douglas Huskies Basketball Team that took the Southeast Championship in 1953, but sadly went on to lose the state championship to Fairbanks High. After graduation, Tom attended the University of Alaska Fairbanks for one year and then enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps training as an aircraft electrician. He was honorably discharged in 1957. Returning to Juneau, he got a job working as a mechanic for Alaska Coastal Airlines at the hangar where the Hangar Restaurant is now located.



Tom married his high school sweetheart, Heather Hollmann, on March 6, 1959, the year Alaska became the 49th State. They became the proud parents of three sons, Jim, Steve and Greg.



Tom's labor career began when he entered the IBEW Local 1547 electrical apprenticeship program, graduating as a journeyman in 1962. He worked as an electrician on numerous jobs throughout Alaska, and served as Assistant Business Manager for IBEW Local 1547 from 1969-81 and 1987-1995. Tom also served as a Labor Trustee of the Alaska Joint Electrical Apprenticeship and Training Trust, a position he held for twenty-five years. In recognition of his leadership, the Trust named its training facility in Anchorage the "Tom Cashen Electrical Training Center." He accepted this honor in his usual modest way.



Early in his career Cashen was asked by his union to represent them in the halls of the State Capitol in Juneau where he developed close working relationships with legislators throughout Alaska. As a long-time vice president of the Alaska AFL-CIO and key member of organized labor's team in Juneau, Tom was involved in the development of much of the state's existing labor law and offered a strong voice for natural resource development.



In 1995, Tom was asked by then Governor Tony Knowles to become his Commissioner of Labor. He served four years, retiring in 1999. He remained involved in labor issues throughout most of his life as a member of the IBEW for 55 years.



He served on the Juneau Board of Education, the Board of Directors of Bartlett Memorial Hospital, the Juneau Planning Commission, and the Juneau Pioneer Home Foundation. He was a lifetime member of the B.P.O.E. Elks #420 and the Pioneers of Alaska. His devotion to Democratic principles throughout his life was evident in the way he supported the working men and women of Alaska. The Alaska Democratic Party honored him with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2002.

In 2010 the University of Alaska Southeast bestowed an Honorary Doctor of Laws Degree on Tom during commencement that year in Juneau. As Labor Commissioner, Cashen presided over the Jobs and Training Cabinet and fostered the greater integration and coordination of workforce development agencies, including the University of Alaska, through the establishment of "one-stop" job centers and the re-organization of the state workforce development council.



Tom is survived by his wife of 60 years, Heather, sons Greg (Bonnie) and Steve (Barbara), daughter-in-law Nancy Courtney (Doug), granddaughters Raven Cashen, Rachael Rapp, and Carly Cashen, sister Mary Lee Brunton, niece Gwen Selfridge, nephew Glen Brunton, and the infamous "Cashen Cousins" too numerous to list. He was preceded in death by his parents Tom and Edla Cashen and his beloved son, Jim.



Tom's family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to the Juneau Pioneer Home for the excellent and loving care given him during the short time he resided there.



At his request, no services will be held. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.





Donations in Tom's name may be made to the Juneau Pioneer Home Foundation, 4675 Glacier Highway, Juneau, AK 99801. Four months before the opening of the Douglas Bridge Tom's mother took the ferry across Gastineau Channel where she gave birth to Tom at St. Ann's Hospital on June 3, 1935. That began his lifelong residency in the Juneau-Douglas area. Tom passed away August 28 at the Juneau Pioneer Home after a long illness.Tom's fourth generation Alaskan roots go way back to his great grandfather, Nicholas King, a miner who moved to Douglas in 1885 to work at the Treadwell Mine. King's daughter, Sadie, married Cashen's grandfather, Thomas N. Cashen, in 1901 and they had a son also named Tom.While in high school, Cashen was a starter on the Douglas Huskies Basketball Team that took the Southeast Championship in 1953, but sadly went on to lose the state championship to Fairbanks High. After graduation, Tom attended the University of Alaska Fairbanks for one year and then enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps training as an aircraft electrician. He was honorably discharged in 1957. Returning to Juneau, he got a job working as a mechanic for Alaska Coastal Airlines at the hangar where the Hangar Restaurant is now located.Tom married his high school sweetheart, Heather Hollmann, on March 6, 1959, the year Alaska became the 49th State. They became the proud parents of three sons, Jim, Steve and Greg.Tom's labor career began when he entered the IBEW Local 1547 electrical apprenticeship program, graduating as a journeyman in 1962. He worked as an electrician on numerous jobs throughout Alaska, and served as Assistant Business Manager for IBEW Local 1547 from 1969-81 and 1987-1995. Tom also served as a Labor Trustee of the Alaska Joint Electrical Apprenticeship and Training Trust, a position he held for twenty-five years. In recognition of his leadership, the Trust named its training facility in Anchorage the "Tom Cashen Electrical Training Center." He accepted this honor in his usual modest way.Early in his career Cashen was asked by his union to represent them in the halls of the State Capitol in Juneau where he developed close working relationships with legislators throughout Alaska. As a long-time vice president of the Alaska AFL-CIO and key member of organized labor's team in Juneau, Tom was involved in the development of much of the state's existing labor law and offered a strong voice for natural resource development.In 1995, Tom was asked by then Governor Tony Knowles to become his Commissioner of Labor. He served four years, retiring in 1999. He remained involved in labor issues throughout most of his life as a member of the IBEW for 55 years.He served on the Juneau Board of Education, the Board of Directors of Bartlett Memorial Hospital, the Juneau Planning Commission, and the Juneau Pioneer Home Foundation. He was a lifetime member of the B.P.O.E. Elks #420 and the Pioneers of Alaska. His devotion to Democratic principles throughout his life was evident in the way he supported the working men and women of Alaska. The Alaska Democratic Party honored him with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2002.In 2010 the University of Alaska Southeast bestowed an Honorary Doctor of Laws Degree on Tom during commencement that year in Juneau. As Labor Commissioner, Cashen presided over the Jobs and Training Cabinet and fostered the greater integration and coordination of workforce development agencies, including the University of Alaska, through the establishment of "one-stop" job centers and the re-organization of the state workforce development council.Tom is survived by his wife of 60 years, Heather, sons Greg (Bonnie) and Steve (Barbara), daughter-in-law Nancy Courtney (Doug), granddaughters Raven Cashen, Rachael Rapp, and Carly Cashen, sister Mary Lee Brunton, niece Gwen Selfridge, nephew Glen Brunton, and the infamous "Cashen Cousins" too numerous to list. He was preceded in death by his parents Tom and Edla Cashen and his beloved son, Jim.Tom's family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to the Juneau Pioneer Home for the excellent and loving care given him during the short time he resided there.At his request, no services will be held. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Published in The Juneau Empire from Sept. 12 to Oct. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Juneau Empire Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close