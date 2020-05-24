Thomas Henry Huntington passed away on Saturday, May 9th, 2020 due to complications resulting from Covid 19.



Tom was born in Wisconsin and grew up in Pocatello, Idaho. After high school he attended the University of Idaho where he received a degree in architecture. After college he worked at an architectural firm in the Seattle area for a short period of time.



In the early 70's Tom moved to Juneau where he continued to work as an architect and later as a developer. Tom became known for his creativity, generosity and tenacity. In his early years in Juneau, Tom worked with his future wife as they provided leadership to "The Teen Club", a youth program at The Salvation Army. Tom also put his faith into action by designing a number of local churches without cost to the congregation.



Tom is survived by his wife Flora Huntington and by his daughter Lisa Pennoyer.



The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of the Bridge Adult Day Care Center, Overlake Hospital and Evergreen Hospice.



A future celebration of Tom's life will be announced when circumstances allow.







