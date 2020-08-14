Thomas C. Hughes walked into the forest on August 2nd 2020 at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage Alaska. He was 89 years old. He was born on August 14, 1930 in Juneau to Thomas Hughes and Elizabeth Chapman.



His early years were spent at 875 Basin Road, while his father worked in the A.J. Mine. Soon after, Thomas and his parents relocated to England and traveled there on the Queen Mary, they lived there until 1942. After a short stay in England, and during wartime, the family boarded a Navy transport ship and came back to Juneau. Thomas had many childhood friends and as an only child he had, and kept many friends close to him all throughout his life.



He loved big band and jazz music and played the trombone and trumpet, his love for music was only surpassed by his love for animals especially his cat Sparky. His love for animals and music was shared with his family and friends. After high school he worked as a longshoreman, he also served in the military and while enlisted, he worked as a Rotary wing mechanic in the U.S. Airforce, a Fixed station radio operator and repairman in U.S. Army, and as an administration supervisor in the U.S. Army National Guard, from 1948 to 1957.



He crab fished in icy straits with Duke on the F/V Adeline, and later owned his own boat the F/V Cygnus. He loved king salmon fishing in Hoonah and cherished memories of his cousin Bud Brown, and his life partner, Lottie Glover.



He drove cab for many years and he was recognized for wearing his white cap while working for Taku Taxi.



He is preceded in death by his parents, his son Fred Barclay, and his wives: Sherry Barclay, Minnie E. Brown, Charlotte Buchannan and Ella St. Claire.



He is survived by his children: Thomas Barclay, Morris Barclay, Ruby Hughes, Leroy Hughes, Robert Hughes, Richard Carle, Elizabeth Carle and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Celebration of life services will be announced at a later date and they will be held in Juneau, and Hoonah, with his ashes scattered at his favorite king salmon drag in Hoonah, Alaska.



Flowers, donations, and condolences may be offered at Ruby Hughes 611 West 7th St. Apt A Juneau, Alaska 99801.

