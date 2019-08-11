Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Lee Enix. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Lee Enix passed away on July 26, 2019 at the age of 64 with his sister Diane and best friend Pete at his bedside. Tom was born in McMinville, Oregon on May 13, 1955 to Bertha A. Green and Alfred L. Enix. The youngest of three children, Tom grew up in Silverton, Colorado, arriving in Juneau, Alaska in 1984 and then moving to Silver Springs, Florida in 1998 where he lived until his passing after battling cancer and other health issues for more than 12 years.



Tom was an avid photographer and always found time for fishing, boating, hiking, and camping while there in Juneau. Preceded in death by his older brother Scott Enix at age 14 and his step-brother Dale Green earlier in 2019. Tom is survived by his sister Diane E. Miller, his brother-in-law Mike Miller and two nieces.



Family members will gather in Silverton later next year where Tom will be buried with his older brother Scott. If you would like, you may make a donation to in Tom's memory.

Thomas Lee Enix passed away on July 26, 2019 at the age of 64 with his sister Diane and best friend Pete at his bedside. Tom was born in McMinville, Oregon on May 13, 1955 to Bertha A. Green and Alfred L. Enix. The youngest of three children, Tom grew up in Silverton, Colorado, arriving in Juneau, Alaska in 1984 and then moving to Silver Springs, Florida in 1998 where he lived until his passing after battling cancer and other health issues for more than 12 years.Tom was an avid photographer and always found time for fishing, boating, hiking, and camping while there in Juneau. Preceded in death by his older brother Scott Enix at age 14 and his step-brother Dale Green earlier in 2019. Tom is survived by his sister Diane E. Miller, his brother-in-law Mike Miller and two nieces.Family members will gather in Silverton later next year where Tom will be buried with his older brother Scott. If you would like, you may make a donation to in Tom's memory. Published in The Juneau Empire from Aug. 11 to Sept. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Juneau Empire Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.