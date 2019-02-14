Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tina "Aandool" Paulo. View Sign

Tina loving Mother, Daughter, Sister, Grandmother, Auntie, and Grand Auntie



Tina Paulo died February 5, 2019 at Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Hillsboro, Oregon. She was 55 years old.



Tina was born in Juneau, Alaska, the daughter of Fausto Mamburam Paulo and Clara Martha (Kinch) Paulo. Her Tlingit name in Aandool. She was of the Yeil (Raven) moiety, K'waashK'i K'waan Humpback Salmon Clan, Dis Hit (Moon House) of Yakutat. Her mother was born in Douglas, Alaska and her father in Numancia Capiz, Aklan, Phillippines.



On December 16, 1963 Tina Monique and her twin sister Medina Marie came into the world. Tina weighed 1 ½ pounds and birth. Medina weighed 2 pounds and died shortly after birth. Tina's determination to live started soon after she was born having battled pneumonia which caused her to lose her hearing.



Early on Tina was never handicap at communicating and letting you know her needs. She always spoke to us with her beautiful eyes and hand gestures. She let you know right away what she loved or disliked. She could joke and tease with her eyes and at the same time show you her stubbornness. There was no special needs school in Juneau so Tina attended deaf schools in Salt Lake City, Utah. She attended middle school and graduated from high school in Anchorage, Alaska.



Tina loved her summer months in Excursion Inlet where she loved to go fishing with her brothers, hiking up to the lake, and berry picking with the family.



Tina was admired and loved for her independence. She was eager to learn new things. Tina loved her electronic games and taking pictures everywhere she went. She loved archery at an early age as well as taking many hikes and going on camping trips. Like a true Paulo, she took on any challenge head on and didn't let anything stop her. She loved to travel and made friends everywhere she went. She was a big part of the deaf community in the Portland, Oregon area, and loved her extended deaf family there.

Tina worked for the U.S. Postal Service for over 27 years before she retired.



Survivors include her daughter Keri Paulo of Beaverton, Oregon; brothers Fausto Paulo of Juneau, Dann Paulo (Martha) of Portland, Maine, Robert Paulo of Juneau, William Paulo of Juneau, Peter Paulo of Anchorage, and Ricky Paulo of Juneau; sister Roberta Hays of Renton, Washington; and grandson Kaleb Paulo of Beaverton, Oregon; with numerous nieces and nephews; extended family and friends.



A private Celebration of Life with family members and her close friends will be held on.

