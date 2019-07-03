Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Tom Landye was born in San Francisco to James Thomas Landye and Ethel Mason Landye. Tom's father immigrated to Oregon from Wales via Canada, and became a prominent labor and personal injury lawyer. Tom's mother was born and raised in Castle Rock, Washington, and, after the death of her husband at age 44, she raised Tom, his sister Donna, and their brother Jerry. Tom graduated from Sylvan Grade School, Lincoln High School (1955), and Reed College (1959). At the University of Chicago, Tom received a Master's in economics, pursued a PhD in political science, and ultimately graduated with a Juris Doctorate in 1968.



After graduating from law school, he returned to Portland and joined the law firm of Keane, Haessler, Bauman and Harper, which is now known as Landye Bennett Blumstein, LLP. Tom was a member of the Oregon State Bar for 50 years, and focused on corporate law. He represented a diverse array of public and private entities, and was particularly proud of his work for Alaska Native corporations. In his practice, he was known for his keen intellect, his strong business negotiation skills, and his integrity. He was a loving husband and father figure to many.



Tom leaves behind his wife of 24 years, Patricia. Tom cherished his years with Pat, and was proud to say how lucky he was to be with her and what happiness she brought to his life. Tom is also survived by his sister, Donna Tewksbury and her sons, Graham Tewksbury and Tom Tewksbury and his family (Graham and Emmanuele); his brother, Jerry Landye; his stepdaughter, Kathleen Flynn; his godson, Philip Polsky and his family (wife Ula, sons Maxwell and Fletcher), Pat's daughters, Victoria Barbur and her family (husband Scott, daughters Erin Brooks and Megan Stamm and their families), Lesli Owens and her family (husband Jon, daughter Emily and her husband Zachary Yensen, and son James, who was Tom's favorite tennis partner). Tom's family especially loved his many stories, sound advice on nearly any subject, his love of good food, and his fondness for winters in Palm Desert playing golf and tennis. He leaves behind his many friends, law partners, clients who became friends, and the lifetime of memories he gave them.



