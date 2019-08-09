Guest Book View Sign Service Information Faith Lutheran Church-lcms 2500 Sunset Dr Juneau, AK 99801 (907) 789-7568 Send Flowers Obituary

On the night of July 28th, 2019,Tracy Lee Davis, born July 21,1970 in Redmond, Oregon to Randy and Marsha Hildgers, was called to God and was relieved of her battle with cancer. They lived in California and Oregon before moving to Alaska in 1975.



Tracy survived by her loving husband Ryan Davis and her daughter Ruby Sue Davis. Fathered by Randy Hildgers (Connie) and mother Marsha Dick (Dennis). She also had one aunt, Jane Sohn and a beloved great-aunt, Sandy. Besides her mother and father she also had two sisters, Sonja Smith (Jim) and Kimberly Neimi (Todd), who she grew up with. They would later on move out of Alaska, while Tracy stayed. She had several nieces and nephews including Cody and Kendal Rodgers and Kaylee and Travis Neimi. Tracy also had several cousins who she was very close to. Those include Rian Lee Siler, Jeffrey Siler, and Cora Sohn. She was preceded in death by her mother Marsha and her grandma Helen Taguchi.



Her work history consisted of several years at Western Auto, Post Secondary Education, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, Bartlett Regional Hospital, and her final years at Juneau School Maintenance Department.



Special thanks goes out to all who helped, loved, and cared for her throughout her lifetime. Especially to Amy and Jim Johnson who would take care of her beloved dog while she was out of town or camping. Becky Thomas, her personal trainer, who helped Tracy feel better about herself and would push her to be the best version of herself she could. Curtis Blackwell, her loving boss, who worked with Tracy for over 13 years and has come to love and support her throughout her career. Nana (Alex) Wilkerson who has always been there for Tracy and her family. Another special thanks to Faith Lutheran Church who has come to love and take care of Tracy and her faith.



A memorial service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family for Ruby's college fund.

